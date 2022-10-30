Naomi Watts Talks Her Terrifying New Show “The Watcher” and Aging in Hollywood

Share

Plus, details on how her new company celebrates menopause.

If you’ve become obsessed with Netflix’s The Watcher, you’re not alone. This smash hit from Ryan Murphy tells the story of a family who moves into a suburban dream home that quickly proves to be sinister when they’re harassed and stalked. It’s become a sensation, partly because the series is based on a (very creepy) true story.

Naomi Watts recently caught up with Katie to reflect on the show and working with Ryan Murphy, whose splashy other series are eternally bingeable. Plus, Watts opened up about aging in Hollywood and how entering perimenopause at age 36 eventually inspired her to start her own wellness company. She also explains to Katie how she once turned away from acting — only to be sucked back into the industry. Watch their interview right here:

Katie Couric: What was it about The Watcher that appealed to you?

Naomi Watts: Ryan Murphy — I’ve been waiting for him to call. He’s done so much fantastic work. Out of the blue one day, my manager called me and said, “Ryan Murphy’s going to be calling.” And I was like, “Oh my God.”

Ryan said, “[The show is] about this article in New York Magazine. It’s based on a true story. I quickly read the article, and it blew me away. I got on the phone with Ryan and he talked to me about how it was commenting on safety — particularly having come out of Covid, and our homes becoming our safe haven.

I was in based on Ryan Murphy, and then because the story was so powerfully gripping.

Many people asked if you were creeped out shooting some of the scenes, particularly one involving the tunnels.

Not really. So much of the scary stuff happens in post-production — music and pacing. As an actor on the set, you’re working with little pieces at a time, so you don’t get carried away. Sometimes, I have had that feeling on set, when you’re doing a really long shot that might go on for several minutes. That’s when you can get quite shaken by a scene.

Did this make you feel for this family, given everything they went through with this house?

Yes. This is why it’s a great story. It could have happened to anybody and we couldn’t imagine ourselves in a situation like that. We want to know how we would deal with it.

You landed your breakthrough role back in 2001 in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Around the same time you were told that women wouldn’t be cast after 40. How do you feel now, looking back on that comment as a gorgeous, Oscar nominated, 54-year-old woman who is booked and busy?

It was an absurd comment. It really speaks to how backward thinking things were. The good news is we’ve evolved and there’s no point in me feeling resentment toward that kind of comment. It really spoke to where society was, and I think things are shifting for good reason.

Naomi Watts attends the New York premiere of “The Watcher” at Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Do you think there’s still room for improvement?

Absolutely. Historically, Hollywood was youth-obsessed and sexual currency used to be a woman’s greatest power. Now it’s becoming more inclusive. It’s not just about young, shiny people — it’s about intelligence and self-worth. There’s more to revere in a woman as she ages. We have earned a place of wisdom, and that’s far more powerful. Sexual currency is expanding and it’s becoming more inclusive. It does feel like a fantastic shift in the right direction. But I still feel like there’s more progression to be made.

You have a new company called Stripes.

Stripes is a beauty and wellness brand. Menopause is a normal experience, a phase of life that every woman will reach at some point or another. I started Stripes because I entered menopause super early, and I was wildly underprepared for it and felt very, very alone.

Perimenopause can start much earlier than we think — it certainly did for me. When I was there, which was at about 36 years old, right before I had children, I was told that I was going into early menopause. You can imagine the panic I went into. I was having night sweats and my hormones were reflecting that I was on the decline.

What was the biggest challenge creating this new line of products?

This is a natural phase of life, but there’s still fear. We’ve only just launched, so I don’t know how people will receive the company in my industry. Will they think I’m not sexy or not a leading lady because I’ve told the world that my reproductive organs are no longer functioning in the way that they were? But I felt like it was a risk worth taking because women need to feel supported and reflected.

What was the best advice you’ve ever gotten?

Someone once told me that each human can have up to three or more life changes or career changes: My first career change was when I was about 19 years old. I was on a trajectory for a fashion career, having worked in magazines as a stylist and a fashion writer. My career was carved out for me. I was already in a very responsible job for someone my age. I had done acting before and I turned my back on it because my skin was too thin, I was too sensitive, I couldn’t handle the rejection.

Then a friend of mine from my old acting days said to me, “Will you do this acting workshop this weekend as a favor? We need an extra woman.”

I said, “If it’s for you, that’s fine.” So I did the weekend workshop. The teacher said to me enough times, “This is who you are. This is what you’re good at. You should follow this path.” And I said, “I work in fashion and I’m doing really well. I really shouldn’t.” And he said, “No, I’m telling you…”

I went home and thought about it, and on Monday morning, I went, “Yes.” I walked into my boss’s office and said, “I’m quitting — I’m so sorry.”

He said, “What do you mean? You can keep your job — keep your hobby and do [acting] on the weekends and after work.”

I said, “I know, but my heart’s not in this, and acting is where my heart is.” It was a complete risk. I had no job security. In fact, I was walking away from job security. But if my heart isn’t in it, I can’t do something. That’s always resonated with me, in small and big ways throughout my career path.