I’m Obsessed! Here’s What Katie’s Loving This Week

Share

Workouts and gadgets and pants, oh my.

If you’re a dedicated Wake-Up Call reader, you know I love to tell you what I’m obsessed with lately, whether that’s an incredible pair of jeans, a can’t-miss recipe, or a TV show that’s just begging to be binged. This week, I’m celebrating spring with a roundup of what I’m buying, reading, and using around the kitchen. I know you’ll love these picks just as much as I do!

What I’m using

Lord Jones cream: During the pandemic, I developed a bit of sciatica and was surprised when this Lord Jones CBD lotion actually helped (along with a heavy dose of pilates — more on that below). If you’re feeling sore or stiff, give this stuff a try!

Image: Lord Jones

Ashley Patten’s Pilates workouts: Those of you who’ve been part of our Wake-Up Call fam for a while may know that I’m a huge fan of Pilates, specifically when taught by Ashley Patten, my favorite instructor. She leads such a healthy life (she introduced me to the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” which I love to quote). A session with her always makes me feel better, even when I have to drag my ass to her class. Here are some stretches and exercises she shared with us!

A cherry pitter: I’m jumping the gun on all things summer and was embarrassingly excited when I stumbled upon something in my kitchen that I thought I’d lost: Yes folks, it’s my cherry pitter. I don’t remember where or when I bought it, but I’m so glad it’s back in my life. You just put a juicy, big, Washington cherry in the little holder, push the handle down like a stapler and voila: A pitted cherry! (My friend Pat told me you can also use a straw, but that’s messier and not good for the environment.) So before cherry season comes around, do yourself a favor and buy yourself a pitter of your own.

What I’m reading

It. Goes. So. Fast. by Mary Louise Kelly: The cohost of All Things Considered has written a wonderful book about the joys and perils of being a working mom and soon to be empty nester. I think my blurb for Mary Louise’s book says it all: “Humor, heart, and humanity bounce off every. Single. Page. I felt like I was having a bottle of wine (or two) with a close friend whose balancing act very much resonated with mine — and probably yours too.” (PS: This would make an excellent Mother’s Day gift!)

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder: David Grann, who is Hollywood’s “It” guy right now, is back with another historical thriller. Known for his meticulous research, his new book is called The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. (His previous book, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been made into a movie that’ll premiere at the Cannes film festival in June, starring Leo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese — the same duo that has already optioned this book as well.) You might say David Grann is on a real roll. I asked him some questions about his latest work — read our convo here!

Meanwhile, Molner is loving Will Schwalbe’s new book We Should Not Be Friends: The Story of a Friendship, about his 40 year relationship with a Yale classmate — someone who, outwardly, seemed like his polar opposite.

What I’m wearing

Sara Campbell Pants: I love the Sheri pants from Sara Campbell. Paired with ballet flats, the black pair makes me feel like Audrey Hepburn (fat chance) and the colorful gingham pair are super cute for a neighborhood cookout or beach barbecue. They’re stretchy and super comfy as well.

What I’m watching

I’m loving Dear Edward on Apple TV+. It’s a harrowing story about a 12 year old boy who’s the lone survivor of a plane crash. What’s so compelling about this series is that it explores the lives of the survivors and the unfinished business between the people they lost. Taylor Schilling (who I loved in Orange Is the New Black) and Connie Britton (who I also adore) are both remarkable, but Colin O’Brien, who plays 12 year old Edward, is a wonder. This show beautifully explores the complexities of grief: the guilt, the regret, and the things we never got a chance to say or do.

What I’m thinking about

A parent’s worst nightmare: I recently talked with my friend Carolyn Everson about her daughter Taylor’s devastating lacrosse injury. Taylor’s kidney was ruptured when she was illegally crosschecked during Yale’s game against Stony Brook University; the incident has prompted her parents to advocate for change at the NCAA level. You can read more about their story here.