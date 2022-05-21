Wake-Up Call Readers Share The Personal Accomplishments They’re Most Proud Of

Share

Congratulations are in order!

If you haven’t heard, our newsletter Wake-Up Call just turned three years old!

It’s been quite the journey watching Katie’s vision come to life. From digging up answers to the questions we’re all asking (like what’s really up with Vladimir Putin’s private life) to deep dives into what’s happening online (like the movement of young women who want to live like it’s 1950) to shopping recommendations with a purpose, there’s so much that we’re deeply proud of.

But at the top of the list is the incredible community we’ve built — and that includes you! We’re reaching millions of people through our newsletter, website, and social media channels, and the best part is that it’s a two-way street. We love hearing from Wake-Up Callers, and we’re honored you trust us enough to not only get your news from KCM, but also to share yourselves with us, as you just did with your thought-provoking stories about deciding to get an abortion.

Since we’re celebrating three years of success — which we owe to all of you — we wanted our readers to get in on the fun, too. We asked the Wake-Up Call family to tell us about the incredible things you’ve accomplished this year, and we were seriously impressed! Take a look at some of the big achievements your fellow subscribers have racked up this year and join us in giving them a huge round of applause.

In January, I received my pin for my 225th blood donation to the American Red Cross. I try to donate platelets at least 20 times per year, but with the Covid-19 shutdown it has been hard. Due to an immunity I have in the platelets I donate, my donations go to children’s hospitals all over the U.S. to help children with cancer. As a result, I try to get in as often as possible.

—Gary Skellenger from Long Lake, Minnesota

My big win this year was auditioning for and being selected to join the Mile High Comedy Theater, the improv troupe here in Prescott, Arizona. My first turn on stage was April 23 and the next is scheduled for September 30. I’m a nearly eight-year lung cancer survivor, and taking improv classes since my treatment has helped me learn mindfulness, have lots of laughs, and simply feel more alive! To officially join a talented troupe like Mile High and perform regularly is a thrill.

—Lisa Doherty from Prescott, Arizona

I just completed a 30-month phase 1 clinical trial for cancer in time to move into a new FDA-approved drug that helps metastatic cervical cancer patients like me. I have been battling cancer since 2014, with my recent diagnosis being the end of 2018. I was given 15 months, and I am still here. Although I lost my career, I am now advocating through an amazing group called Cervivor to help educate and support other cancer patients specifically with cervical cancer.

—Jennifer Myers from Indiana, Pennsylvania

I have been a single parent of six since 2012, with much adversity. I was laid off because of COVID. I decided to start a business and encouraged my adult son and daughter to join me. We bought our first house in 2021 and remodeled it. We are providing rental opportunities for people who can’t buy a home. In March of 2022 we purchased our second home, and we are in the process of remodeling this one. It will also be for rent. We plan to keep going and investing in more homes. It’s a lot of work, but very rewarding, and I am helping my children to learn how to invest while helping people. In 2012, I would not have thought all this would be possible.

—Christine Donazzolo from Sidney, Michigan

I’m proud of the fact that after teaching fitness classes (mostly aerobics in my 20s and back to teaching cardio in my late 40s), I now teach weight lifting classes in my 60s. I’m stronger than ever — stronger than most 20-30 year olds in my class! — and so proud of my abilities now at this age.

—Diane Lowery from Syracuse, New York

This year, I am proud to have finished my family memoir, River of Dementia. It’s about my father’s astonishing journey through dementia, and it’s been published by Blue Forge Press. With my 80th birthday coming in October, I am elated to have accomplished this feat and amazed to see it on Amazon.

—Pauli Pedersen from Fox Island, Washington

I’m teaching myself to play piano at age 67! Around the age of 10, I asked my mother if I could take piano lessons, but with five children, my parents couldn’t afford it, nor did we have a piano. My adult life was busy with marriage, raising our son, working full time as an RN, and caring for elderly parents. Somewhere along the way I bought a used piano. When I retired at 66, with our son grown and my parents passed on, I finally had time for piano! I have taken lessons online and I’m proud of what I can play so far. I love it, and I plan to continue practicing and expanding my repertoire of songs!

—Carol Thompson from Leicester, New York

A big win that happened for me this year was getting my own radio show while in college. I go to University of Michigan, where I’m an upcoming sophomore. My show is called “The Clarifying Hour” and it showcases a rotating weekly theme where all the songs being played on air coincide under a specific umbrella. The experience has been SO fun and something I’m very proud of doing each week.

—Clare Jones from Detroit, Michigan

My big win was beating my second bout of lymphoma. Yay me!

—Amy Liebenstein from Jericho, New York

I’m proud that as a 65-year-old woman, I started a successful new business this past year! I took my love of tinkering in the kitchen and started an Atlanta-based brownie ice cream sandwich business called Daydream. And we’ve begun distributing throughout the Southeast!

—Kathy Carpenter from Atlanta, Georgia

I ran my first marathon in March! I started running for weight loss during fall 2020 during the pandemic, and over the course of 18 months I worked my way from running a 5k all the way to running/walking a marathon. My marathon finishing time was 6 hours and 2 minutes. I am now 64 and I’m continuing my running. It helps me with my mindset and my weight-loss maintenance. I’m proud that at this stage in my life, I’ve finally realized and acknowledged that I can do hard things.

—Gail Cunningham from Pinebluff, North Carolina

I’m 71 and have been taking blood pressure medication for 10-plus years. Furosemide and Spironolactone both are diuretics, I was taking 130 milligrams daily. Ouch! Well, 18 months ago I started CPAP therapy. Huge success! My cardiologist told me this week I no longer have fluid build up and I no longer have to take blood pressure meds! Doing the happy dance! Great milestone.

—Bill Barth from Chicago, Illinois

My big win in 2021 was hiking 28.3 miles to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Make-A-Wish annual hike is called the Trailblazers Challenge. Participants have to wake up early on Saturdays starting in January to start the training hikes in the cold foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains. Our 28.3 hike was in May. We started at 5:30 am and hiked until 7:30 pm. My hiking friend and I not only had to train for the hike, but we also had to raise $2,000 each to be able to participate. I was able to surpass my goal. I am 61 years old and didn’t know if I could hike 28.3 miles, but it was a very gratifying experience for a fantastic cause. I met a lot of wonderful, selfless people who were very inspirational!

—​​Alison Egger Morris from Greenville, South Carolina

This year I published a book! A Pretty Great Life chronicles my experiences as a makeup artist in Hollywood and the lessons and beauty tips I learned along the way. It’s a feel-good book which we can all use right now!

—Carolyn Simon from Pompano Beach, Florida

I’ve reached the five-year mark of being a volunteer court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children. Although it can be mentally and emotionally difficult at times, as a retired teacher I’m proud that I continue to be a voice for children.

—Julie Angle from Evansville, Indiana

My big win this year was to embark on a new career chapter at 61. After more than 30 years working for great companies in the hotel and advertising worlds, I founded and launched (together with my partners) a new cross-cultural advertising agency called BeautifulBeast. The agency is three months old and we have already formed partnerships with five amazing clients. This change has been exciting and invigorating in many ways. While some have asked me, “You are how old leaving a steady job — and in the middle of the pandemic?” All I can say is that I’m owning me and that I’m in the best place I have been in a long time.

—Salma Gottfried from Dallas, Texas

My big win is completely retiring and starting a side gig: A short-term rental on Beech Mountain in North Carolina, which is called Hunker Inn. What I’m really proud of is my husband and I took our experience and started another short-term rental for our church in Beaufort, South Carolina. We named it the Jackson House, and the money will go to global missions.

—Shauna Bishop from Beaufort, South Carolina

I became a school district administrator (my goal for a long time) before I turned 30! I oversee the English as a second language program at 25 schools in Philadelphia.

—Holli Goldenberg from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

My big win this year was to develop a group of friends which I connect with daily. We meet every day at Dunkin Donuts at 2 p.m. sharp. Sharing, talking, laughing, and showing emotions with a new network of friends which I trust is the best. Diversity of our group is apparent, but we all share one thing — friendship and trust. Nothing better!

—Bonnie Frassetto from Pompano Beach, Florida

My big win this year is launching my Keys to the Future podcast. A personal loss led me to shedding my shy self and discovering a creative side of me I didn’t know I had! My story is the quintessential immigrant story — work hard and get an education in order to improve your circumstances. My mother and brother were instrumental in my life, then losing them one year apart was devastating. Through the grieving process I kept thinking of ways to honor them, and Keys to the Future was born! The goal is to provide advice to underrepresented student communities on how to stay focused on their educational journey and achieve their goals. Many conversations I had with my brother led me to make decisions to improve myself. So through conversations with my guests, I hope to inspire young people to stay focused on their education.

—Gabby Coe from Vienna, Virginia

What a whirlwind year! After six years within my role, I was promoted to senior specialist by my company and I received our annual corporate award. I’m also preparing to graduate with a Masters in Public Health from Dartmouth College in June. Finally, I had a home built, and I anticipate moving in at the end of May. I set these goals of promotion, education and achievement two years ago. With the support of my family and my manager, I have been able to achieve them. The end result is amazing, but the journey to get there was even better.

—Michele Rogolino from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey