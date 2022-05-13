We’re Celebrating 3 Years of Wake-Up Call! Find Out Why I Started a Newsletter

Share

The last three years have gone by in a flash.

Remember the good old days when people found out what was going on in the world by watching the morning news or ducking out of the front door in their bathrobe to pick up their newspaper? It’s hard to believe how much things have changed. Every day, in fact, every minute, we’re bombarded with information, often in the palm of our hands. It’s easy to be overwhelmed and confused and want to shut it off altogether. That’s the reason I created Wake-Up Call.

I’ve been obsessed with newsletters, ever since they started flying into my inbox about a decade ago. It’s an incredibly efficient, easy way to access the latest news, explore issues, and learn what people are talking about. So after I left Yahoo I thought, why not create my own? People have been turning to me to find out what was happening for years. Now they know and hopefully trust me. I used to come into their living rooms via television, why not come in through their devices?

For those of you who have followed me, you probably know I’m interested in everything and anything. I love politics, medicine, breaking news, culture, food, fashion, you name it. I love breaking down complicated stories and making them accessible and understandable. I love to give people context and perspective. And I hate cynicism and snark. You can find that in too many places. I wanted our newsletter to be serious and fun and hopeful, especially in the distressing times we’re living in.

Three years later, we’ve come a long way. We have an incredible team of talented writers exploring not only the issues of the day, but things that can help you live better, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

But I also feel like we’ve created a community. I feel so connected to each of you, even though we don’t necessarily know each other! I love that we’re having a shared experience and I hope we add value to your life on a daily basis. Nothing makes me happier than having people tell me they read and love Wake-Up Call. Ron Howard told me that. So did Sheryl Crow. And Bryan Cranston. (I know…Name-dropper!)

We reach an audience of millions via our newsletter, website, podcasts, and social media. I’m honored and humbled that so many people are making this a part of their daily news diet. And I so appreciate hearing from you. From personal stories about job loss to the loved ones who died during the pandemic to the challenges of parenting to your favorite recipes — we’re here for all of it. And I love soliciting questions from you for my conversations with people you care about. After all, I’ve always tried to channel my audience and ask the questions I think they want answered — now I can go straight to the source!

All this is to say, thank you. Thank you for believing in us, thank you for trusting us, thank you for being a part of our ever-growing community. And thank you for spreading the word. I want as many people as possible to experience the great product we’re putting out, six days a week. I wake up every morning, excited to see Wake-Up Call in my inbox. And even if we’re in our pajamas, bleary-eyed, and in need of caffeine, knowing you’re reading it too makes me feel like we’re all in this together. So cheers to all you Wake-Up Callers and to learning something new every day!