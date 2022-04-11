Make Every Month Earth Month With These Six Sustainable Brands

Share

Being eco-friendly isn’t a chore with the help of these companies.

In 1970, the inaugural Earth Day marked a major step forward for the environmental movement both in the U.S. and globally. Inspired by anti-war student protests of the 1960s and increasing awareness of the danger of pollution, Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin proposed a nationwide demonstration on April 22 that would force the issue of the environment onto the U.S. government’s agenda. The 1969 proposal came on the heels of an oil spill in Santa Barbara and a fire on Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River, which provided dramatic images of the damage humans were causing to the planet.

The initial event was a massive success, with about 20 million people — or 10 percent of the U.S. population — participating in grassroots rallies around the country. It became an annual celebration and is credited with making environmental protection a national priority and prompting the passage of anti-pollution legislation in the decade following. By 1990, Earth Day had become a global movement, and it’s now considered the largest secular civic event in the world.

In the decades since 1970, Earth Day has slowly expanded into Earth Week and Earth Month as activists push for more comprehensive sustainability efforts year-round. This year, we’ve teamed up with six of our Katie’s Shop brands to put together a giveaway of sustainable alternatives to your everyday essentials, from your closet to your kitchen. We’ve opted for gift cards so you can choose exactly what you want and to decrease shipping needs. But first, learn more about these brands and their efforts to decrease our environmental impact.

Caraway Caraway Nonstick pans may be convenient, but that slick coating? Not so much. Ninety-five percent of nonstick cookware contains polytetrafluoroethylene, a potentially toxic chemical that stays in the human body for years and never breaks down in the environment. Caraway’s ceramic pans are naturally nonstick and release up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide than traditional coatings when produced. The company takes it a step further by shipping its cookware in recycled cardboard with biodegradable cork trivets. As if you needed a reason to want one of their beautiful sets. Enter here

Aday Aday Founded by Meg He and Nina Faulhaber, Aday’s goal, first and foremost, is to make our consumption more conscious and more efficient through clothes that can be worn with anything, to anything, and for anywhere. He and Faulhaber use sustainable, technical fabrics that keep you cool, comfortable, and put-together and they factor customer feedback into the design of each item to make sure they’re making what people need and want. Trade your one-wear-a-year blouse for Aday’s Something Borrowed Shirt. enter here

HYER GOODS HYER GOODS After a decade of working in corporate fashion — one of the leading contributors to global waste — Dana Cohen got fed up with watching thousands of yards of fabrics go unused. She struck out on her own with HYER GOODS, a line of gorgeous bags and accessories made of leftover leather and fabric scraps that would otherwise go to the landfill. By using materials already in circulation, HYER GOODS eliminates the greenhouse gasses necessary to make something new and cuts down on waste. Our favorite style is the Mini Bucket Bag. enter here

Boody Boody As far as sustainability goes, Boody has it figured out: Its comfortable, breathable basics are made of bamboo, which is the fastest-growing plant in the world and doesn’t require pesticides, making it highly renewable and low-impact. Plus, Boody’s clothes are computer-knitted to be seamless and waste-free, and each item on the site includes the positive environmental impact it has. We’re particularly fans of the lighter-than-air Shaper Bra and stretchy, comfortable Classic Bikini. enter here

Genusee Genusee Detroit native Ali Rose VanOverbeke founded Genusee in the wake of the Flint water crisis that, at its peak, caused residents to use more than 20 million water bottles a day. Employing members of the community most in need, Genusee upcycles single-use water bottles into affordable, timeless eyewear and aims to establish a new manufacturing legacy in Flint. It’s a forward-thinking, sustainable model — and stylish sunglasses — we can get behind. enter here