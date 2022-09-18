Dig Into Fall With Katie’s Apple Pie Recipe

Share

It doesn’t get more quintessentially fall than this.

With the official start of fall right around the corner, it’s time to start planning those beloved fall activities, and apple picking is at the top of our list. Donning your best flannel, heading to an orchard nearby, and coming home carrying bags brimming with apples is such a fun experience that can only really be done this time of year. The only potential problem? You’re likely to end up with way more apples than you can eat! Apples are one of the longest lasting fruits — they can keep in the fridge for as long as four to six weeks — but if they are becoming a little borderline (or you’re just a little tired of munching on apple slices), an apple pie is a great way to use up some of those apples. Good thing Katie has an apple pie recipe that she says is “so easy”.

Katie chose Honeycrisp apples, which are the perfect mix of sweet and tart, for her pie, but you really can’t go wrong with whichever type you choose. (Though it’s worth mentioning that the Honeycrisp harvest starts in September, so they’re super in-season right now.) Here’s what you’ll need to bake this delicious pie:

Ingredients

8 medium Honeycrisp apples

2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 cup granulated sugar, plus another tablespoon or so for sprinkling

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 refrigerated pie crusts at room temperature (or make your own if you’re a pro!)

3 tablespoons evaporated milk

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees, then wash, peel, core, and cut the apples into thin slices. Put the slices into a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar and mix it together. Then, pour the sugar-and-spice mixture in with the apples, sprinkling it with the lemon juice.

Unroll the pie crust into a pie plate and press it into the dish so it takes the proper shape. Fill the crust with the apple mixture, then lay the second crust on top. Make sure you pinch the bottom and top crusts together all around the edges so they stay.

Finally, brush the top of the pie with the evaporated milk (you can also substitute an egg wash). Be sure to poke about 5-6 holes in the top of the pie so steam can escape, and sprinkle with the additional sugar.

Bake for 20 minutes at 425 degrees, then cover with aluminum foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes, or until the crust is that beautiful golden brown. Let it cool for a few hours (or as long as you can resist the smell of apples and cinnamon) and serve.

Check out how Katie’s pie turned out — she says “it was yummy!”

