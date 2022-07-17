Recipes July 17, 2022

This Easy Cake Is the Perfect Way to Use Summer Peaches

By Katie Couric Media

peach upside-down cake

Is this thing a stunner, or what?

This visually delightful and super-simple upside-down cake is a dreamy way to use summer peaches, but you can substitute other stone fruits here, if you’d like. Either way, it’s a showstopper of a dessert, and exactly the kind of thing Katie loves to make for company on a July evening. Best of all, you don’t need to be an ultra-skilled baker to make this treat, so the intimidation factor is close to zero. Enjoy!

Peach Upside Down Cake

Makes 1 (9-inch) cake

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing
2-3 peaches, pitted and cut into wedges
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar, divided
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs
3/4 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease a high-sided 9-inch cake pan with cooking spray and line with parchment. Line the bottom of the pan with concentric circles of the peaches.

In a medium saucepan, combine ¾ cup of the sugar with 2 tablespoons of water over a medium-high heat. Cook, shaking the pan if needed, until an amber caramel forms. This will take about 6 minutes. Immediately pour it over the peach slices in an even layer.

In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1 cup of granulated sugar, the brown sugar, oil, butter, and eggs until smooth. Add the buttermilk and whisk until incorporated, followed by the vanilla and almond extract.

Add the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder to the bowl and fold until just incorporated, then pour over the caramel-coated peaches. Bake until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Let it cool for 15 minutes, then run a paring knife along the edges of the cake. Place a plate over the cake pan and invert, discarding parchment paper. Let cool slightly, then slice and serve warm.

