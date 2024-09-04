Beyond the Storm: How Hurricanes Leave Hidden Health Hazards in Their Wake

Share

How to prevent water-damage-induced mold toxicity.

Hurricanes are among nature’s most formidable forces, with the power to upend lives and devastate communities. Each year, these storms remind us of our vulnerability and the importance of preparation. But beyond the immediate destruction, there’s a silent, often overlooked threat that can linger long after the storm has passed — indoor contamination.

Our homes often bear the brunt of these powerful storms. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the catastrophic effects of hurricanes, both in terms of loss of life and property. Hurricane Katrina alone claimed over 1,800 lives, left millions homeless, and caused more than $160 billion in damage. More recently, Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane on record and is hypothesized to have caused between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion in damages for the U.S. alone. But the dangers don’t end when the winds die down. Contaminated environments can wreak havoc on the health of those returning home, especially if the damage isn’t properly addressed. Inadequate responses and poor remediation protocols can leave individuals struggling and sick long after the storm has moved on.

This issue is one I’ve seen time and again, and it’s what ultimately drove me into the remediation industry.

Discovering the Problem

I grew up learning construction and remediation skills from my father, a contractor in New York and New Jersey. After Hurricane Sandy hit the city hard in 2012, we were overwhelmed with non-stop requests for restoration work. I realized something was wrong with the industry when we received calls from dozens to help restore homes months after the storms. The majority of individuals calling had begun feeling unwell in their homes, and many had already started to notice microbial growth in places throughout the house or that telltale musty smell: They were discovering water-damage-induced mold. And for some, the mold toxicity was leaving them ill.

Throughout my time helping these families, I realized that the traditional restoration industry was failing. Companies were cosmetically repairing homes without addressing the underlying issues, leaving harmful particles and toxins behind. It wasn’t guaranteed that they resolved whatever led to the moisture intrusion, such as a crack in the foundation. How was this allowed to happen? One glaring issue was the lack of federal regulations in remediation, allowing unqualified companies to offer subpar services, often leading to an even worse situation. Whether it stemmed from a lack of awareness or negligence, I can’t say. Either way, it was unacceptable. Not only did these people spend money on a failed remediation product, but they also didn’t feel well as a result. As the mold grew in the home, it released microscopic particles, including spores and fragments, into the air. Some species also release microscopic toxins called mycotoxins. This influx of particles lowered indoor air quality and led to unwanted exposures. These particles are small enough to be inhaled into the body, triggering a multi-systemic immune response and inflammation. Chronic symptoms developed because every time they stepped foot inside, they were experiencing this exposure.

Determined to make a difference, I designed a process that goes beyond superficial fixes. My company, HomeCleanse, doesn’t just remove moldy drywall or spray chemicals. We address the root cause of the problem, use proper containment and PPE, and ensure all contamination is thoroughly removed. We also encourage our clients to clean the home’s interior and conduct post-testing to guarantee successful remediation. Is it comprehensive? Yes. But that’s what it takes to ensure safety after an event like a hurricane. This standard is what all companies should adhere to.

As if recovering from a hurricane's devastating impact on personal property wasn't challenging enough, residents face a hidden health threat. Addressing mold after flooding events isn't just an option—it's a necessity. https://t.co/nooqb1dFZa



My thoughts and well wishes go out… — Michael Rubino (@MichaelRubinoHC) August 2, 2024

Tackling the Problem

Another issue I’ve seen is the lack of awareness regarding how homeowners should deal with water damage from a hurricane. Properly handling this situation from the get-go is key to avoiding returning to a toxic environment after repairs are completed.

Here are some steps that need to be taken. Keep in mind that organizations like insurance companies will be inundated with calls, so the sooner you get the ball rolling, the better.

Stay out of storm surge waters: Electrical hazards are a key reason to avoid standing water, but contaminants are also a serious concern. Floodwater can collect and spread harmful substances like sewage, bacteria, chemicals, and microorganisms. These hazardous materials can be deposited throughout flooded areas, including inside homes, posing significant health risks.

Electrical hazards are a key reason to avoid standing water, but contaminants are also a serious concern. Floodwater can collect and spread harmful substances like sewage, bacteria, chemicals, and microorganisms. These hazardous materials can be deposited throughout flooded areas, including inside homes, posing significant health risks. Contact your insurance company: Contact your insurance company immediately to report any damage to your home and document the destruction with plenty of photos for your claim. While on the phone, discuss temporary housing options, as staying in a damaged, hazardous environment during repairs can harm your health.

Contact your insurance company immediately to report any damage to your home and document the destruction with plenty of photos for your claim. While on the phone, discuss temporary housing options, as staying in a damaged, hazardous environment during repairs can harm your health. Get in touch with FEMA: This federal agency provides valuable information and aid and offers financial assistance after a hurricane. For those with gaps in their insurance coverage, FEMA can help cover the cost of comprehensive decontamination, such as making up the difference if your insurance falls short on mold remediation. Additionally, FEMA may help cover the cost of policy deductibles for those in disaster areas.

This federal agency provides valuable information and aid and offers financial assistance after a hurricane. For those with gaps in their insurance coverage, FEMA can help cover the cost of comprehensive decontamination, such as making up the difference if your insurance falls short on mold remediation. Additionally, FEMA may help cover the cost of policy deductibles for those in disaster areas. Choose the right repair team: They will be booking up fast, so you want to be in their system ASAP. Don’t hire just anyone to repair your home, and don’t let the insurance company control the process. This can lead to inadequate work that fails to fully resolve contamination. If you don’t get it right the first time, you might end up with additional costs you can’t afford while living in a toxic home. Regardless of your budget, you have the right to choose a restoration contractor and live in a safe home.

They will be booking up fast, so you want to be in their system ASAP. Don’t hire just anyone to repair your home, and don’t let the insurance company control the process. This can lead to inadequate work that fails to fully resolve contamination. If you don’t get it right the first time, you might end up with additional costs you can’t afford while living in a toxic home. Regardless of your budget, you have the right to choose a restoration contractor and live in a safe home. Set up pre-testing: Pre-testing following the IICRC S500 should be done after the water damage to alert you to exactly what’s present inside your home and determine if there’s microbial growth, so go ahead and set up an appointment regardless of whether you see mold. Different protocols will be required if microbial growth is present, as outlined in the IICRC S520.

Once all of those steps are taken and the storm has passed, you can begin dealing with any present water in the home while waiting on professionals. Microbial growth can develop within 24-48 hours, so the priority is to dry out the space as fast as possible. The less moisture there is, the fewer opportunities for mold and bacteria to move in.

Follow these suggestions to get started. During the process, document everything with photographs. This will help tremendously when dealing with the insurance company.

Determine where the water intrusion is coming from

Put on protective gear, including clothing, gloves, and a respirator

Pump out any standing water

Use a shop vac to remove any remaining water

Put any porous items in the garbage

Mop, clean, and dry the area thoroughly using microfiber material and botanical cleaning products like Benefect Decon 30

Turn on a portable dehumidifier or one that is already installed

Contact a qualified mold inspector and let them know it’s time to come in and assess the home. Not all inspectors are created equal, so choose an individual who understands the health impact of mold exposure and will thoroughly examine the space, locate the sources, determine how far it has cross-contaminated throughout the house, figure out what led to the issue, and draft a protocol for the remediation team. They should spend hours combing through the home and use a variety of testing methodologies, not just a simple air test .

. Get in touch with your insurance company and continue filing your claim with all of the pictures and information

Contact any required professionals to begin resolving any structural issues so that the moisture intrusion cannot occur again

If contamination is found during testing, the best option is to call a qualified remediation company to decontaminate the space as soon as possible. Ensure they’re licensed and insured, have the right experience, and have a thorough remediation protocol. Any protocol should always tick off these boxes:

Remediate the sources properly. Identify and address the problems that led to those sources in the first place. Eradicate all contamination created by those sources, including toxins and bacteria.

They should also agree to post-testing and have plans to protect the rest of the home from cross-contamination.

The longer the mold is in the building, the more particles it will release into the air, contaminating that indoor space. That team should ensure that the source that allowed the water intrusion is resolved, such as a hole in the attic, and that all contamination is removed. This includes dead mold, living colonies, bacteria, and byproducts like mycotoxins. Ensure that testing is performed again after remediation before reconstruction. This will show whether or not the project was successful or if further steps are needed to decontaminate the space. Another great idea is to test the home again using an at-home test like The Dust Test a few months after the completion of the project to ensure that the home remains a safe space and no other sources developed.

A Final Note

One of the best ways to protect yourself and your indoor environment is to safeguard your home before the storm. This is especially true if you live in an area prone to natural disasters. Any investments you make to avoid water damage serve as a protective layer against indoor contamination that can tank your air quality and cause harmful exposures.

Some ideas include employing window and door protections, installing and activating a sump pump, reinforcing doors and windows, increasing siding resistance, using flood vents, and ensuring that landscape grading slopes down and away from the home in all directions. This isn’t a comprehensive list, but it’s a base for protecting your home.

Also, if you’re planning ahead, consider a comprehensive insurance policy that includes flood, wind, and mold coverage. Standard homeowners’ and renters’ insurance often falls short in these areas. Speak with your insurance advisor to understand your coverage, deductibles, and any exclusions so you’re fully prepared, as the typical $10,000 limit may not cover remediation costs in a severe event.

By adopting these strategies, you can mitigate the immediate effects of a hurricane and protect your home and health from long-term damage. Remember, the key to weathering the storm lies in preparation and informed action.

Michael Rubino is a mold and air quality expert, environmental wellness advocate, and founder of HomeCleanse, a revolutionary company with the vision to end the worldwide health epidemic caused by poor air quality and toxic indoor environments. He is also president of Change the Air Foundation and Host of the Never Been Sicker podcast.