Save Some Benjamins With the Best Presidents Day Sales

From Casper mattresses to Nordstrom’s clearance section, celebrate past presidents with major savings.

What is the point of Presidents Day, you ask? We have the answer: Saving some Benjamins. OK, it’s not just about the associated sales, but unofficially, that’s part of it — at least for us. With Presidents Day coming up on February 20, we’re gearing up to take a day off and score some savings, courtesy of our founding fathers. While it isn’t the most exciting holiday of the year, it is one of the first following New Year’s Day. Why not shop to celebrate?

Traditionally, mattress and furniture brands offer the steepest discounts during the holiday weekend (perhaps because Lincoln was known for having a massive bed?), but clothing and beauty brands we love are slashing prices ahead of the government holiday, too.

Whether you’ve been waiting to upgrade your sleeping situation or want to score some wardrobe essentials before spring officially arrives, Presidents Day is the time to commit. From savings hundreds on furniture to snagging designer clothing for a fraction of the price, here are some of the best Presidents Day sales we’ll be shopping for this year.

The Best Presidents Day Sales 2023

Wake-Up Call readers and writers alike have fallen for the Cushion Lab Deep Sleep Pillow, so we’re beyond excited to share that Cushion Lab is offering up to 40 percent off and free shipping for Presidents Day. The brand’s famous back and seat cushions are also on sale, so you may as well stock up while you can.

Cushion Lab Cushion Lab’s Deep Sleep Pillow (Was $135) $85 at Cushion Lab

Abercrombie’s renaissance is still in full swing, and we support its new era of adult-friendly options. Not only are they creating timeless basics, but you can find everything from tailored trousers to cozy cardigans up to 25 percent off in the brand’s “secret sale” section.

From now until Feb. 22, you can score up to 50 percent off bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and more at Tory Burch. More than 500 items are on sale, with new products being added daily. We’ve got our eyes on this sleek card case that comes in eight different colors.

Our friends at CocoaVia are offering you 20 percent off single, bulk, or subscription purchases of CocoaVia, just use promo code KCM20* at checkout. Their products harness the power of this ancient ingredient that can actually support your brain and heart health, which is something we can never get enough of.

*Only for products sold at cocoavia.com. Limited to one use per customer. Ends Feb. 28.

A good night’s sleep is no joke, and neither is this Avocado sale. From now until March 6, you can save 10 percent on the entire site, including both mattresses and loungewear, with the code SAVE10. Now is the time to invest in the USA-made, organic Avocado Green Mattress, which is the exact model that our commerce editor dreams in every single night.

Speaking of sweet dreams, Cozy Earth, maker of cooling bamboo sheets, comforters, clothing, and more, is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide from February 15 until February 24 for Presidents Day. If you tend to be a hot sleeper, bamboo linens might be a solution to your night sweats. The fabric allows your skin to breathe throughout the night while also wicking away heat from your body, keeping you cooler than the flip side of your pillow.

It’s no secret that lululemon is one of our favorite activewear brands. From buttery-soft leggings to oversized sweatshirts, the brand’s We Made Too Much section is a treasure trove of savings. They’ll be adding new picks throughout the holiday weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for essentials in your size — they go fast!

The deals just keep coming, and Nordstrom is no exception. From fuzzy UGGs to sleek leather boots, makeup favorites to high-tech beauty devices, you can save up to 50 percent on your favorite brands right now at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. New items are added all the time, so keep your eye on the “New Markdowns” section to see what drops each day.

Nordstrom UGG Mini Classic Boot (Was $150) $98 at Nordstrom

Your furry friends deserve to get in on the fun, too! From now until the end of February, you can save 20 percent on Fable’s chic dog crates, beds, walking accessories, and toys with the code LOVE20.

If Albany Park’s sleek sectionals and couches haven’t invaded your Instagram feed yet, then you’re in for a treat. The brand specializes in creating affordable, timeless furniture that can easily be assembled in a house or tiny apartment. From February 9 to 22, they’re offering up to 25 percent off the entire site, no code needed.

Sweet dreams are made of this: From February 14 until February 28, Casper is offering 20 percent off all mattresses, 25 percent off adjustable bed bases, and 10 percent off everything else. We’re big fans of the hybrid mattress, but you can also opt for a classic memory foam if you find yourself suffering from sore hips, shoulders, or other pressure points on a traditional spring mattress.

You can snag deals on furniture year-round at Wayfair, but you’ll score savings on top of savings during Wayfair’s Presidents Day sale. Furniture, décor, and more will be up to 70 percent off from February 14 to 22, and you’ll get free shipping, too.

Chicos is known for easy-to-wear wardrobe staples, classic silhouettes, and stunning accessories, all of which you can save on from February 17 through 24. For every $100 you spend, you’ll get $25 off, on new arrivals and sale items.