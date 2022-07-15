Dress Up Your Patio With These Weather-Resistant Outdoor Rugs

Share

Create a cozy outdoor oasis.

Stepping outside each morning onto your terrace or patio for a literal breath of fresh air and some sun is an idyllic way to begin your day — that is, unless the first thing you tend to notice is how you want to cover up stained concrete or chipping deck boards. Thankfully, an outdoor rug can cover up any unsightly to-do projects, but it also lends itself to creating a space that feels more inviting and cozy with your furniture.

Even if your outdoor oasis is a small apartment balcony, adding something to your floor will instantly upgrade the space. While it may feel like outdoor rugs are reserved for sprawling patios and decks with room for entertaining, even adding a small doormat or runner can bring in color and texture to an otherwise bland slab of concrete.

From washable Southwestern-inspired area rugs to durable runners, playful doormats to versatile woven numbers, there are plenty of outdoor rugs to match your décor style and needs. Thankfully, many of these can also function indoors in high-traffic areas, so you could even bring them inside if you wanted to. Not quite sure where to start? Here are some of our favorite outdoor area rugs that will withstand year-round use.

10 Best Outdoor Rugs 2022

Ruggable Sierra Natural Navy Re-Jute Rug Ruggable If your space tends to have a Southwestern, almost desert-inspired look, this jute rug could be perfect. Not only will it not shed like traditional jute rugs, but it’s actually made from recycled water bottles. This rug comes with a rubber pad to ensure there’s no slipping and sliding around, and the rug itself is washable in a standard size washing machine, so you’ll never have to worry about getting on your hands and knees to scrub. buy here

West Elm Summit Indoor/Outdoor Rug West Elm Consider this a modern take on the classic Moroccan rug. While the pattern mimics a handwoven rug, this one is made from recycled polyester instead of wool, so it’s easy to wash, won’t shed, and is safe to put outdoors. If you ever get tired of the pattern, you can actually flip the rug over to reveal a plain side, which looks just as great. Two rugs for the price of one! What’s better than that?! buy here

Rugs USA Brown Indoor/Outdoor Krem Area Rug Rugs USA If you prefer to keep things neutral but want a little bit of pattern, opting for a rug with a brown base and black pattern may be best. This one features a somewhat more traditional pattern that reminds us of antique iron gates outside of Victorian homes, but some people see it more as a vine-inspired look. This also comes in runner and circle shapes, so it will fit in a variety of spaces. buy here

Target Woven Tapestry with Braid Outdoor Rug Target This one is for the boho babes. Braided accents and fun tasseled edges make this a beautiful textured addition to a porch or patio, and it comes in stunning teal, orange, and blue hues. If it gets dirty, simply hose it down real quick and it’ll look good as new. buy here

Wayfair Barksdale Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug in Brown Wayfair Just as the old adage goes, sometimes less is more. This simple jute rug feels good under your feet, but it won’t add a ton visually to your space, which is great if you have brightly colored furniture or accents and just want something to ground the area. buy here

Serena and Lily Perennials Corsica Rug Serena and Lily If you’re willing to invest in a high quality rug that will last for years and years, this one from Serena and Lily is it. Unlike other outdoor rugs that have a flat, plastic-like texture, this one has a cozy, fluffy weave that can easily be washed with a damp sponge and gentle soap. It may be better suited for covered porches than out in the open, but the fabric is UV fade resistant, and resists mold and mildew, so it can survive the elements. buy here

Trava Home Turquoise Indoor/Outdoor Rug Amazon Sometimes a pop of color is all you need to transform a space from bland to bright. Adding a touch of turquoise not only livens up a dingy deck, but it just feels like a happy color. This rug is water resistant, so you can easily sweep away droplets after a rain, and with a quick hose-down, any dirt and pollen will be long gone. buy here

Ruggable Pineapple Greeting Doormat Ruggable Not looking to fill a huge space? A cute doormat will do the job. This one gives us some serious beach house and coastal chic vibes, but if you ever get tired of the pineapple motifs, you can easily switch out the mat for something else, like this traditional welcome one. Because this mat is made by Ruggable, you can toss the rug itself in the washer and dryer whenever it’s looking like it needs a refresh. buy here

Dunham Polypropylene Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug AllModern If you don’t live close to the beach, let this rug remind you of calming waves crashing against the shore. White may seem like a poor color for an outdoor rug, but the organic pattern will help distract the eye from any dirt or grime that may get on the rug, and a quick pass with a mop or broom will easily wipe away any noticeable buildup. buy here