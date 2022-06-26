Eco-Friendly Furniture Brands to Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

Share

These pieces will last you longer and save you money in the long run.

Plastic can take up to 500 years to decompose, depending on the type — a staggering figure when you consider how many single-use plastics many of us consume on a daily basis. The good news is that consumer awareness of this problem is increasing, and more companies are adopting sustainable materials in manufacturing.

While it’s easy to pick up a new set of plastic patio chairs year after year, it’s not only bad for the environment, but your wallet takes a hit, too. Repurchasing items is a great way to spend more money in the long run rather than investing in a quality piece up front. Sure, you’ll pay more for a metal dining set or waterproof wood furniture than plastic ones, but chances are you won’t ever have to buy another set of chairs or a new table in your lifetime.

When it comes to outfitting your patio this summer, you have more ways than ever before to find sustainable outdoor furniture that doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics. In fact, the market for eco-friendly furniture is expected to grow to nearly $60 billion in 2027, up from $37 billion in 2020, according to a research report. Read on for our favorite spots to shop for eco-friendly outdoor furniture that is high-quality, recycled and/or sustainably sourced.

The Best Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Brands

Neighbor When it comes to outdoor furniture, having something that will last you a lifetime is what makes the investment worth it. Strong materials ensure your furniture looks brand new season after season, which is why the founder of Neighbor wanted to make something that not only looked beautiful, but was long-lasting and easy on the environment. By using materials like teak (which is naturally water repellant and rot-resistant), Neighbor ensures that their designs will last forever. They also invest in sustainable and responsible wood harvesting, only using wood from FSC certified forests, which help protect against deforestation, worker exploitation, and indigenous land rights. buy here