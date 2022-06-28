Take Advantage of Holiday Savings With These July 4th Outdoor Furniture Sales

Share

If you order now, you could have a new patio set before your next barbecue.

While we’re all busy planning where to go see the best fireworks, what to grill at our barbecue, and how many sparklers we need to celebrate July 4, there’s probably something else you should consider if you’re hosting: Where is everyone going to sit? If you’ve already got a fully refreshed patio, then you’re set. If you’re anything like us, though, you probably have been putting off updating your outdoor space until absolutely necessary. Trust us, if your deck chairs are faded and cracked, the time for replacements has come.

July 4 is a huge sale time for pieces like sofas and mattresses, but plenty of retailers are slashing prices on outdoor furniture, too. Whether you’re in the market for an entirely new dining set or just want to zhush up what you’ve got with a couple of key pieces, chances are you can find what you need on sale in the next few days.

The best part? You’ll be using your new furniture and accessories long past July 4, especially if you choose to invest in something like a fire pit (hello, cozy fall evenings) or a porch swing. There’s nothing quite like being able to enjoy the great outdoors comfortably, especially if you like entertaining friends and family in your space. Here are a few of the outdoor furniture sales we’ll be shopping through July 4 weekend.

The Best 4th of July Outdoor Furniture Sales

Freeport Park Metal Pergola Wayfair Sometimes throwing a little shade is a good thing — especially on hot af summer days. This metal pergola can be used atop a deck, on a concrete patio, or out in the yard, making it a versatile piece for any type of outdoor space. The awning is retractable, so you can pull it back on cloudy days to soak up the sun, or you can adjust it to block out the sun throughout the day as it moves. This one is large enough to fit a full dining set underneath, but you could also place a small pool or sectional underneath. Wayfair is running this sale through the July 4 holiday. buy here

Article Urba Outdoor Coffee Table Article If you want something a bit more casual (as opposed to a dining table) a low coffee table is perfect. You can easily leave this one outside year-round, as it’s made from naturally water- and mold-resistant teak. The mid-century style of this one will go with just about any kind of outdoor furniture you may already have. Plus, the slatted wood top won’t allow water to pool or sit on the surface of the table, so you can use it right after a summer storm without having to wipe the whole thing down. Article’s sale ends on July 4, so act fast! buy here

Nyasia Market Umbrella Wayfair A beach umbrella is great over a smaller, round table outside, but what if you need something on the larger side? This rectangular umbrella unfurls to become 15 feet long and nine feet wide, all while standing on one sturdy base — so no need to line up multiple umbrellas to cover the space you want to. Plus, when not in use, you can close this up as you would any other umbrella, and it takes up just as little space. buy here

Outer ​​White Aluminum Outdoor Armless Loveseat Outer This one is a bit of an investment piece, but if you plan to spend a ton of time outside in the next few months, a comfortable place to lounge is well worth the price. Made from sturdy, yet lightweight, aluminum, this cushy loveseat is the perfect place to cuddle up under a blanket with your sweetie on cool nights or lounge on while reading a book on quiet afternoons. There are even built-in cushion covers in this loveseat, so all you have to do is flip over the cushions to make sure they’re protected from dust and dirt. Until July 6, Outer is giving away a free Roccbox Pizza oven ($500 value) with purchases over $5,000 dollars with the code PIZZAGRAY. buy here

Novogratz Poolside Gossip Collection Sally Loveseat Swing Overstock The gentle swaying motion of a swing is incredibly relaxing, and it’s even more calming when you can splay out while swinging. This porch swing is about the size of a loveseat, so it can easily fit two people (or you can lay down and keep the whole seat to yourself!). We’re already imagining ourselves curled up with a good book and a cup of tea while sitting on this thing. There are four colors to choose from, and each swing comes with seat and back cushions, as well as two throw pillows. Overstock will be slashing prices until July 5, so snag deals while you still can. buy here

Project62 Terrazzo Propane Tabletop Fireplace Target Gathering around a campfire and roasting marshmallows is all fun and games until your hair smells like smoke for hours and hours afterward. Choosing something like a tabletop fireplace not only allows you to enjoy the warmth of a fire, but it eliminates that smoke smell you would have from burning wood. We’re loving the cute terrazzo pattern of this tabletop propane fireplace, which you can safely use as a centerpiece for a tablescape or as some extra light after the sun goes down. Target’s summer sale section is always changing, so be sure to check back regularly for added stock. buy here

AllModern Toby Papasan Patio Chair AllModern Folding chairs work in a pinch, but wouldn’t you rather sit in something you can really sink into? These Acapulco-style chairs from AllModern come in a set of two, and they’re available in a few different colors. The string is made from weather-resistant material that won’t mold or mildew, and the chairs can be rinsed off with a hose should they get dirty. You could even place these on a small apartment balcony or patio to create a resort-worthy seating area. This sale only runs until July 4, so don’t miss out. buy here

HotShot Fire Pit Costco If you aren’t a city dweller and can have a real fire in your backyard, a stainless steel fire pit is the way to go. Not only will it keep your flames in check, but the set-up couldn’t be simpler: Place this thing on the ground, fill it with wood, and light it up! Small holes on the bottom of the pit allow oxygen to come in, feeding the fire, while a small lip at the top reduces smoke. Plus, you can buy attachments like a spark screen, grill, or flat tabletop to put on the fire pit to make it multifunctional. Right now, you can get $50 off with a Costco Shop Card promo, which goes until July 25 if you prefer to wait until after the holiday weekend. buy here

Cuisinart Four Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill Walmart Is it really the fourth of July if you don’t grill something? If you or your partner will be playing the part of chef this summer, this is the ultimate grill to have. Not only does it have two layers of grates for grilling on, but there is a gas burner on either side of the grill for even more cooking capacity. Might as well invite everyone you know over to your next cookout because this thing has a total area of 606 ft of usable cooking space — and you can choose to use a propane tank or hook it up to your gas main for fuel. Walmart hasn’t shared how long these Rollback deals will last, so snatch up what you want while it lasts! buy here