Grow Fresh Herbs Year-Round With These Indoor Gardens

Frost can’t kill these plants.

Some of us are blessed with a green thumb. For those lucky few, it can be easy to grow an abundant outdoor garden during the summer months, especially when they get the sun and water they need. But you are prepping for a winter that won’t produce a consistent yield, live in a shady area, or don’t have the yard space, cultivating can become challenging. That’s where indoor herb gardens come in.

For those of us whose thumb is more black than green but love the idea of growing your own ingredients, bringing the gardening indoors can make the process a bit more accessible. These beginner-friendly kits allow you to grow and harvest whatever you’d like, from basil to lavender, no matter the time of year. From small jar gardens to fully automated hydroponic gardening systems that regulate water and light for you, the best indoor herb gardens bring the outdoors inside without making it feel overwhelming.

Shop our favorite indoor herb gardens that will instantly boost your gardening skills (and add some flavor to your home-cooked meals), below.

The Best Indoor Herb Gardens

RealPetaled Indoor Herb Garden Growing Kit Wayfair You can grow up to 10 small, non-GMO herbs on your windowsill with this all-inclusive kit, including oregano, sage, chia, and more. The coolest part? The seeds are infused in a small soil puck that will expand when you add water. Buy Here: $43

Modern Sprout Culinary Grow Kit Bespoke Post If you’re just looking to grow one specific herb, all you really need is a small pot, soil, and some seeds. This kit comes with all of the above plus an herb stripper, so you can reap what you sow after your herbs have matured. Buy Here: $65

Click and Grow Smart Garden Click and Grow What if creating a garden was as easy as brewing coffee from a pod? With Click and Grow, that’s the whole idea. Simply pop the biodegradable pods in the garden, add water, and watch your herbs thrive. For those who forget to water your plant babies, you can download the Click and Grow app to receive push notifications when it’s time to water or fertilize, and you can learn more about the herbs you’re growing. Buy Here: $75

Lettuce Grow Farm Stand Lettuce Grow City dwellers will appreciate this low-effort vertical garden, which only takes up two square feet of floor space. You fill the base with water and nutrients, and then the system self-circulates them so that each plant gets what it needs. It’s pretty self-sufficient if your place has natural lighting, but if in a shady area you can add grow lights for an additional cost. While the smallest unit holds 12 plants, you can grow up to 36 if you choose to upgrade to a larger size. Buy Here: $399

AeroGarden Harvest 360 AeroGarden No soil, no problem. This water-based system can grow up to six plants at one time, all without a growing medium. A mixture of water and fertilizer circulates around the plants’ roots, giving them the food they need, while built-in lights simulate sunlight. There are even built-in reminders that let you know when it’s time for more water or fertilizer, so you don’t have to think about it. Buy Here: $110

Vertitable Smart Indoor Garden and Herb Grower Food52 Think your countertop could turn into your own urban garden? With this micro hydroponic system, you can have meal-ready herbs in just a few weeks. The kit comes with a small “grow house”, attached grow lights, and four easy-to-assemble seed pods. Simply fill the base with water and you’re good to go for three weeks before you need to refill it. Buy Here: $48 – $220

Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden Uncommon Goods Sourcing seeds, gathering supplies, and ensuring you have the right pots or planters for seedlings is time consuming and sometimes confusing. To take the guesswork out of starting your own herb garden, purchase a kit like this. Each Mason jar planter comes with seeds, soil, a planter, and plant food, so you’re all set from the second you receive the kit. Buy Here: $24

Mindful Design LED Stackable Indoor Garden Kit Target For those who already have plants started, having a designated space to put all your babies will make taking care of them even easier. These stackable frames have bright grow lights on the inside that mimic natural sunlight, ensuring that the seedlings below get enough light to photosynthesize. And if you don’t want to grow herbs, you can put succulents or small flowers in the frames, too. Buy Here: $45