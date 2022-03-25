What to Have at Home at All Times In Case You Get Stuck There

Share

Whether you’re sheltering in place, facing a natural disaster, or experiencing some other catastrophe, here’s what you need to survive without leaving home.

Staying at home all day can feel like a dream — when you have the option to leave. But, if a time comes when you have to stay in your home for safety reasons (say, a global pandemic, an extreme snowstorm, or an extra-large spider), things might start to feel a bit claustrophobic. Not only can you not leave to go out and enjoy yourself, but your resources are limited because you can’t go out and get things.

Should the worst happen and we all have to shelter in place again for some reason, it’s better to be prepared now than panicked later. While we hope there’s not another global event that forces us inside, the reality is that there could be. Having essentials like food and water stored for these cases is a no-brainer, but there are plenty of other items you should have on hand, too.

Maybe entertainment isn’t a survival necessity, but it sure makes staying inside more bearable (if you didn’t have Netflix or Hulu subscriptions pre-pandemic, you certainly do now!). You probably have an assortment of things stored in case of a power outage or a snowstorm, but having some extra items stashed away for when you get stuck at home indefinitely is key to making it out sane. Here is what we recommend to have in order to be prepared should you have to stay in your home for an extended period of time.

Water It's known that you need clean, easily accessible water when you're stuck at home. Hopefully, given a shelter in place order, you would still have access to water from the tap as you normally would. Having a filtration system ensures that you can both store and clean water on your counter without having to go to the store to buy bottled water.

Something Fun to Do While you can most certainly survive without games or a puzzle, it does help the time pass. We love this puzzle by Jiggy not only for its beautiful design, but also because it comes in a gorgeous canister for storage. It'll look just as good in the canister as it will when completed!

Blankets You probably already have blankets at home, but there's no such thing as too many, right? One with a colorful pattern is great for picnics and camping, and the quilted texture of this one helps hold in heat to keep you warm in chilly conditions. When not in use, this folds up into a convenient, storage-friendly bag.

Gas If you have a generator or just need to top off your car's gas tank, it's always a good idea to have some gasoline on hand. You can easily store a few gallons in a plastic tank like this one, which you can fill at your local gas station and take home in the back seat of your car. A cap on the pour spout will ensure not a drop is spilled, so your car won't be stinky afterward.

A Solar Phone Charger You never know when you could lose electricity, and having a spare phone charger is always a smart idea. This one can be charged through an outlet, but it also has solar panels to make it usable in all sorts of conditions. It has a large enough charge to power-up three phones, and there's a built-in flashlight in the back, too.

Non-Perishable Foods Just in case you lose electricity or can't make it to the grocery store easily, having non-perishable, canned foods, and dry goods will ensure you have enough nourishment for a few days. Most of the time, these items will last for years, so you can store them for a while before having to eat them. Things like pasta and other grains will keep for a while too, you just have to have hot water to cook them.

Emergency Radio A hand-crank radio won't have your favorite satellite music stations on it, but you'll be able to listen to the local news in a pinch. This one doesn't require batteries to run, and it can easily be charged by cranking it. There's also a built-in flashlight and powerbank, so you can charge your phone from the device if need be.

Landline Phone Many of us have gotten rid of our landlines, but having one is a guaranteed way to contact 911 if you have no cell service. This one does require charging, but the phone itself can hold a charge for several hours, even if the electricity goes out. These kinds of phones use the same infrastructure as television cable and broadband internet, so the connection tends to be pretty reliable.

Batteries For any battery-powered devices you have, like flashlights or regular radios, having some spare batteries is a good idea. These do have a shelf life, so you'll want to keep an eye on their best by date. But, having a decent stock ensures you won't be left with a lifeless flashlight if the lights go out — and for less desperate times, you'll always have fresh batteries for the TV remote.

A Prep Kit If the thought of buying all of these items individually is overwhelming, you can always purchase a kit online. This one from Judy can sustain a family of four for a few days, and it includes food, tools, and first aid materials for just about any situation. The best part? It's all packed in a conveniently sized backpack, so you can stow it away at home or take it on the go without any issues.

First Aid Kit You can never find a band-aid when you need it, so why not go ahead and invest in a first aid kit? This one comes with over 200 essentials, like bandages, ointments, and alcohol wipes, which you can use on a day-to-day basis or when you are stuck at home and need to give some minor medical attention. Everything is packed in an organized pouch, which can easily be put away in a bathroom drawer when not in use.