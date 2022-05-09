The Perfect Graduation Gift for Every Type of Graduate

Share

Because the class of 2022 deserves some love.

Cheers to the class of 2022! After enduring years of virtual classes, going in-person, and back again (and again), it’s time to celebrate getting that degree. Despite a tumultuous couple of years, the class of 2022 is ready to head out into the world and embark on a new journey.

Whether your graduate is heading to college in the fall or going out to find their first job post-grad, they’ll appreciate a gift that commemorates their accomplishment. Students heading to college will need some dorm essentials, and those heading out into the workforce will definitely want something to add to their new apartment or workspace.

From graduates who love to lounge to those who are traveling often, those who love to cook to those who rely on takeout, there are plenty of gift options for any kind of graduate you may be shopping for. Here are some of our go-to gifts to give to those who have just received their degree.

The Best Graduation Gifts

Minted Graduation Frame They’ll never forget their graduation day, but having a photo to commemorate the event is always nice. This custom collage from Minted will show off their favorite graduation photos, the date, and their school name in a classy frame. There are multiple photo sizes to choose from, and you can have Minted put it in a frame for you, that way it’s all ready to go by graduation day. buy here

ABLE Rachel Shoulder Bag Sometimes, adulting is carrying your stuff in a nice purse. There’s something about a leather handbag that feels grown-up, especially when it’s a gift from a loved one. This simple bag is small enough to keep from becoming too heavy, but it’s large enough to carry a wallet, book, and water bottle without any issues. Chances are this will become their go-to bag for nights out on the town and commuting to work or class each day. buy here

Made by Mary Mini Sweetheart Stacker Necklace A jewelry piece they can wear every single day that will never go out of style is always a good gift. This customizable necklace has heart-shaped charms that you can have engraved with the graduate’s initials, their pet’s initials, or you can stack charms to spell out a short word if you want. You can also leave the charm blank for a simple look. buy here

Embroidered College Pillows For the graduate with the most school pride, this embroidered college pillow is sure to please. Choose from more than 50 schools — from Baylor University to even Katie’s alma mater, the University of Virginia (Go Hoos!). Each pillow features the school colors, mascots, landmarks, stadiums, and more through a pillow-scape collage. It will surely go great in just about any dorm room. Buy Here

‘The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives’ by Katie Couric Shameless plug alert! Katie wrote this book in 2012 and featured advice from some of the best and brightest. From Meryl Streep and Malcolm Gladwell to Mike Bloomberg and Madeleine Albright, this book shares how these movers and shakers got it right, got it wrong, and came out on top. This is a great gift filled with life lessons for the graduate heading out into the world. Buy Here

The Always Pan You know you’ve entered the real world when you can appreciate a really good pan. That’s why we recommend gifting Our Place’s the Always Pan for the graduate who is no longer living off of mac and cheese and cereal. This best-selling pan really does it all and was designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. With the Always Pan you can braise, sear, steam, strain…you name it. It also comes in a ton of different colors, but we love the sage. Buy Here

Cuyana Classic Leather Tote For the graduate starting a new job, it’s time to upgrade to a work bag. Team KCM loves this Classic Leather Tote from Cuyana, a female-founded lifestyle brand that perfects the basics. It comes in eight different colors and can carry all of your work essentials to and from the office. We recommend pairing it with this Tote Organizational Insert to keep you nice and organized. Buy Here

39-Piece Tool Set Give the graduate the tools they need to succeed in life…literally. This 39-piece tool set comes equipped with all the essentials you’ll need to accomplish just about any project or repair. The set comes in four different colors and can be stored away in a handy blow molded case to keep things nice and organized. Buy Here

Dyson Vacuum Give the gift of luxury this graduation season with the Dyson cordless vacuum. It’s cordless, comes with six different heads for different surfaces, and did we mention it’s cordless? This is the gift that the graduate didn’t know they needed but will be thanking you for years from now. Buy Here

Bathrobe There are few things more satisfying than a nice, plush bathrobe. This one from Parachute is made from 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton and features two slouchy front pockets. It comes in four different colors and will become your graduates go-to “after work” look. Just add a candle, Netflix, and you’re in relaxation bliss. Buy Here

Block Letter Monogram Necklace Get personal with your graduation gift with Anthropologie’s signature monogrammed necklace. We love that this is a statement piece without being flashy. It’s super classy but will complement any outfit. Buy Here

Hello Fresh Gift Card For the graduate who hasn’t mastered their skills in the kitchen, try a Hello Fresh gift card. Hello Fresh is a meal delivery service that takes the stress out of meal time. Each box comes with easy-to-follow recipes with clear nutritional information along with pre-portioned ingredients that come straight from the farm. These meals are delicious, quick, and definitely an upgrade from the three-day-old pizza sitting in the fridge. Buy Here