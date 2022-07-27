Chill Out With These Cooling Accessories

Share

From the obvious to the more discreet, these gadgets will help you beat the heat.

Rising temperatures, hot flashes, sweaty workouts — there are plenty of reasons you may feel overheated while simply existing in your day-to-day life. And with the current heat wave affecting multiple countries right now, we find ourselves yearning for our youth when spray fans were commonplace.

While as kids we might have looked silly walking around with constantly malfunctioning tiny battery-powered fans aimed at our faces and getting tangled in our hair, the truth is we were on to something. They were effective! Even the paper fans — don’t you remember how good it felt if you happened to be sitting next to someone who made a paper fan and was exerting themselves in the hopes of cooling off?

So, here we are again, searching online for portable fans and other cooling gadgets and accessories. (Paper fans aren’t going to cut it in this heat.)

If you want to cool down more discreetly, brands have created plenty of innovative gadgets to lower your body temperature that aren’t obvious, like cooling bracelets and refreshing face sprays.

Along with wearing lightweight cooling clothing, adding some accessories to your look can help you beat the heat, whether it’s from hot flashes or rising temperatures outside. If you’re on the hunt for something to make you feel easy and breezy, even on the sweatiest of days, here are some of our recommendations for the best cooling accessories.

The Best Cooling Accessories

Ostrich Pillow Hot and Cold Eye Mask Ostrich Pillow It’s summer and we’re still wearing face masks to protect us from Covid. It’s hot, sticky, and sweaty under those N95 masks. In an effort to cancel out this misery, we’ve found a face mask that is the complete opposite. It goes around your eyes and has an instant cooling sensation. Put it in the freezer before you head out for the day, so when you get home you can put it on for instant relief. buy here: $39

Cooling Bead Necklace Uncommon Goods Sure, this isn’t made from diamonds, but this necklace will have you feeling icy — literally. (Sorry, we had to). The beads are made from a freezable gel that stays cold for about 30 minutes after you put it on, giving you a bit of sweet, sweet relief from muggy weather. If you really want to go all out, slap on the matching bracelet, too. Who doesn’t love a set? buy here: $95

Kitsch Ice Roller Target For a quick pick-me-up in the morning (or whenever you need it), rolling this device over your face will deliver a dose of icy relief to your skin. The roller has a metal cylinder that evenly cools your skin as you use it, helping decrease swelling, relieve tension, and offer relief from headaches, all while also helping bring your body temperature down. And we won’t judge you for taking it out with you on extremely hot days. (If you watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you already know this is a *great* de-stressing tool perfectly acceptable to whip out in the middle of tense conversations.) buy here: $18

Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon Are we the only ones who think summer scarves are counterintuitive? Consider this a summer scarf you won’t sweat underneath. This dainty piece of fabric harnesses the power of evaporation to help keep your body cool. To use it, simply wet the towel, wring it out, and place it on the back of your neck or wipe it across your pulse points for some relief from extreme heat. And if you do like the look of a summer scarf, tie this around your neck and call it an ascot! buy here: $10

Portable Neck Fan Amazon This headphone looking-contraption not only cools you off but instantly turns you into a supermodel! It sits at the base of your neck and blows a gentle stream of air around your face, giving you that perfectly undone, windswept, and cooled-off model look that even Cindy Crawford would envy. buy here: $32

Bladeless Handheld Fan Walmart Consider this an extreme upgrade from the flimsy hand fan you used as a kid. It’s basically the Dyson version of the dollar store spray fan you had back in the day, with a bladeless construction that looks and feels high-tech. You can easily stash this in a purse or jacket pocket, and it can be used for three to six hours straight before the battery will need to be recharged. buy here: $8

Kinfield Sunday Spray Kinfield A cooling mist is refreshing on a hot summer day, but what if it was also good for your skin? This formula from Kinfield won’t only offer a bit of relief from the heat, but it’s packed with aloe, spearmint, and cucumber that will help moisturize your skin and offer a lightly scented pick-me-up. Still got that spray fan from your childhood? Fill it with this spray instead of water. You’re welcome. buy here: $22

Neck Ice Pack Amazon Give yourself a chilly little hug with this long ice pack. Handles on each end make it easy to wrap yourself up in an icy embrace. It’s the cuddle buddy you need for days when it’s too hot to even think about touching another human being. Wear it under clothing and no one will understand how you’re the only one not sweating. buy here: $18

Embr Wave 2 Bracelet Embr We’re obsessed with this high-tech bracelet that uses your body’s biofeedback to keep you calm, cool, and collected. When you start to feel hot, simply press a button on the bracelet and it’ll deliver a cooling sensation to the inside of your wrist, which should make you feel cool all over. When you feel cold, it can also deliver warmth, keeping your teeth from chattering in cold offices or chilly restaurants. If only there was a button like this for every feeling. buy here: $300