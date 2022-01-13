Share

We’ve researched and rounded up the real deal — including some colorful and patterned picks!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to stop wearing masks anytime soon. But, that doesn’t mean you have to opt for plain old white disposable ones or less effective cloth masks — there are fashionable N95 and KN95 masks that offer both protection from COVID-19 and a dose of style.

We’re all worried about finding legitimate N95 and KN95 masks online, and with good reason: Some counterfeit masks have been found online, from retailers all over the world. Thankfully, the CDC released a list of what to look out for in counterfeit masks, but it’s always best to also know what to look for in legit masks. To ensure your mask is legitimate and offering the protection it promises, always look out for signs that it’s the real deal.

Legitimate masks will arrive in sealed packaging, something that hasn’t been tampered with since it was placed in the packaging by the manufacturer. There should also be manufacturer information on the package, like an address or website you can visit to find out more about the company that produced them. There should also be an expiration date on the mask, as masks do degrade over time and lose effectiveness.

We’ve done the research for you in terms of finding legitimate mask manufacturers and sellers here online. Whether you’re looking to buy in bulk or just want something a little more fun than a black or white mask, here are some places you can buy N95 and KN95 masks online.

Where to Buy N95 and KN95 Masks Online

Bona Fide Masks Harley N95 Respirator Face Mask Bona Fide Masks These N95s fold in half for easy storage and travel, and an adjustable nosepiece ensures that it fits tightly against your face. The straps on this model go around your head as opposed to looping around your ears, which can be more comfortable if you’ll be wearing the mask for a long period of time. BUY HERE

Brave New Look Adult KN95 Brave New Look If you want different colored masks, this is the place to get them. Adult KN95 masks come in black, white, and gray, and Brave New Look also offers KN95 masks for children, too (in nine different colors and patterns). These masks also fold in half for easy transport, but they have ear loops, instead of an around-the-head strap, that keep the mask in place. An adjustable nosepiece allows you to mold the mask to your face. BUY HERE

Vida Printed Masks with KN95 Protection Shop Vida You can have a fun printed mask that protects you just as much as your standard KN95 mask! These from Shop Vida come in modern and bohemian prints, both of which are sure to bring a smile to your face — even if no one will see it. They have a 3D fit (the kind that almost looks like origami), and ear loops and an adjustable nosepiece keep the mask close to your face. Do note that these are not washable, despite looking like a fabric mask. BUY HERE

MaskC Vogue Variety KN95 Face Masks MaskC Anything with the name vogue in it is guaranteed to be fashionable, right? MaskC offers KN95 packs in a ton of different colors (including a pink pack in varying hues that’s currently sold out), all with a soft inner lining and adjustable nosepiece. The thicker elastic on the ear loops on these masks help keep them secure and comfortable while you wear them. BUY HERE

N95MaskCo NIOSH Cup Style N95 Respirator Mask N95MaskCo If you prefer a cup style mask to a folded style, this is for you. The rounded front can be more comfortable on your face, and it may keep your lipstick in tact for longer (safety is priority, but extra points for makeup protection!). The elastic on this mask goes around your head, holding it in place, and the adjustable nosepiece also has a small foam cushion on the inside to make it extra comfortable. BUY HERE

Project N95 3M Cone Style 8210 NIOSH Approved N95 Respirators Project N95 Buying in bulk is a great idea, especially at this price. These 3M masks have been considered the gold standard and are certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health. They loop around your ear for security, and have a rounded mask shape. There is an adjustable nosepiece, so you can mold the mask to your face, and they’re wearable with glasses or other eyewear. BUY HERE