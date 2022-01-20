Give the Man in Your Life a Molner-Approved Birthday Gift!

Share

A few gifting ideas from our resident tastemaker, John Molner himself.

Struggling to shop for the man in your life? You’re not alone. There may not be hard science to back this up, but shopping for men is an age-old dilemma that continues to flummox us year after year. It seems like any success in this long-running struggle is short-lived: You have approximately one month to pat yourself on the back before it’s time to start all over again for Christmas, Father’s Day, Hanukkah, or any of the endless gifting opportunities throughout the year. Luckily for us, the one and only John Molner is here to provide some much-needed inspo.

Molner’s birthday is on January 21, so we checked in with him to get some non-golf-themed gift recommendations. (Though he wouldn’t turn down something from Peter Millar.) While Molner prefers a good party or a cool experience to birthday gifts, he still gave us a list of some of the items he’s eyeing, things he decided to buy for himself, gifts he’s already received or given, and everyday necessities that make practical, thoughtful gifts. And they work as gifts for men (and women!) of every age.

Whether you’re shopping for a homebody, a fitness fanatic, or someone who can actually taste the notes of leather in that wine, we have you covered with gifts at a range of price points.

Best Birthday Gifts for Men, According to Molner!

Leather Belt Tecovas John insists that a special belt is worth a splurge, which is why he recommends a nice, high-quality belt as a gift idea. His favorite belt is a glazed alligator belt from Paul Stuart. But for a slightly smaller splurge, you can’t go wrong with the similar style from Tecovas. buy here

The Beauty of Dusk by Frank Bruni Amazon You’ll have to preorder this memoir from New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni, which comes out on March 1, but the wait is worth it. Bruni’s story of losing vision in his right eye — and coming to terms with the risk of losing it in his left eye as well — is uplifting and beautiful, and it’s one of John’s new favorites. buy here

Casamigos Tequila ReserveBar John loves a good tequila on the rocks, and it doesn’t get much better than George Clooney’s Casamigos. There’s both a Reposado and an Añejo for the liquor connoisseur in your life, and it’s the perfect drink for anyone tired of their usual roundup of brown liquors. buy here

Stemless Drinkware Bloomingdale’s A word to the wise: Don’t serve John Molner wine in a stemmed glass. In his own words, “I don’t get it, I don’t use it. They don’t have balance and you can knock it over easily.” Point taken. Phase out your last unbroken pieces of stemware with this set of four red and four white glasses. The wine lover on your list will thank you for it. buy here

Good Pillows Bloomingdale’s There’s a lot to be said for investing in nice pillows: You spend a pretty important eight hours of every day in bed, so you may as well make them enjoyable. John prefers something with a little more structure than pure down, and this down alternative pillow from Bloomingdale’s fits the bill. It’s supportive without being uncomfortably firm, and machine washable for the easiest possible care. buy here

Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses Nordstrom John absolutely loves his new Ray-Bans, which are a slightly more squared off version of classic aviators. They’re polarized, so they won’t flatten the light or mess with your depth perception — perfect for golfing on sunny days or fishing on particularly sparkly water. buy here

Normatec 2.0 Legs Hyperice You might remember this wacky gift from Katie and John’s anniversary — Katie was a little less enthusiastic than John was. At more than $800, they’re quite the splurge, but Molner absolutely swears by them. They’re great for reducing anyone’s aches and pains after a long day of hiking or walking, and they’re particularly helpful for active people over the age of 40. You’ll never have to sit out your workout due to sore legs again. buy here