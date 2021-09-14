Share

The founder of Jones Road Beauty talks seasonal makeup trends and how to handle them.

Green eyeshadow? Bright red lips? Draped blush? If you’re (understandably) a little wary of this fall’s bold makeup trends, you’ve come to the right place. We asked Bobbi Brown, founder and chief creative officer of Jones Road Beauty, to weigh in on some of the fall makeup trends and the best ways to make them our own. As always, Bobbi’s tips — from blush application to choosing the right lip color — will demystify your makeup routine and help introduce pops of color to your everyday look.

Her first tip, however, applies to every season. “ As much as I love seeing new beauty trends, I’m so consistent and always prefer a natural, effortless look,” Brown tells KCM. “I like trying new styles and sometimes I’ll work it into my existing style for a modern look. The trick is just to play around and see what you like best. Whatever makes YOU feel the most confident is the best trend there is to follow.”

Bobbi Brown’s Fall Makeup Tips

Fall makeup trend #1: Jewel toned eye makeup

I’m not one to focus on trends, especially if it doesn’t work with my style. Instead of jewel-toned eye makeup, I like to think about using a deeper eyeliner shade in similar colors like emerald, navy or plum. The most color I personally like to use on the eyelid is either warm or cool blush-inspired shades like pinks and almonds. They are flattering on everyone.

Fall makeup trend #2: Bright, bold lips

I love the combo of minimal makeup paired with bold red lips (think Grace Kelly or Angelina Jolie). To pick the best colors here are some tips: On very pale skin, choose a bright pink or blue-red; for warmer skin tones, try an orange-red and for deeper skin tones, go for a browner red. And don’t be afraid to mix your own shade, using two or more of your favorite colors.

I, personally, don’t do a statement lip on myself. But, I rock statement nails all the time! I love to keep my nails short and rounded, and always painted in a beautiful shade like Essie Geranium or Clambake.

Fall makeup trend #3: Lots of blush!

Blush makes everyone look pretty. It can warm up your skin tone with bronzy or tawny tones or brighten your face with a pop of color. Look for a shade that matches the color your cheeks turn when they naturally flush or when you pinch them. Then, apply to the apples of your cheeks and up towards the hairline. Cream blush can do double duty on the lips, as you can use it as a stain. You can also add a pop of color over muted shades for extra pop.

