Cream Versus Powder Blush: Bobbi Brown Explains the Difference

Share

“Blush is the easiest way to lift and enhance the skin.”

Ever notice how a quick swipe of blush on the apples of your cheeks can instantly brighten your complexion? That’s why blush has been the star staple in makeup artist’s kits for years — including revered pro Bobbi Brown’s.

“As a makeup artist, powder blush became a signature part of my style,” says Brown, the founder of our favorite clean beauty brand, Jones Road. “Whenever I would do makeup on models for magazines or the runway, I’d always add more blush to every model’s cheek. They would immediately look better.”

In the past, powder blush reigned supreme — and starting to use it was a rite of passage into womanhood. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’d go into my mom’s makeup bag and put her blush on,” says Brown. “Blush has always made me feel instantly happy.”

Nowadays, familiar powder compacts have a hip, younger cousin: cream blush. But what’s the difference between the two? We asked Brown to share her take on both blushes, including the best way to apply each, which one lasts longer, and whether or not cream blush works well on mature skin.

Katie Couric Media: Which formula is better to wear for an everyday natural look: Powder or cream blush?

Bobbi Brown: For the most natural look, the shade is more important than the formula you choose. You want to find a shade that matches the color of your cheeks when pinched. This can either be in a cream or powder formula. I’m partial to a classic powder blush that’s sheer, buildable, and won’t leave the skin looking chalky or flat. But, I also love an easy-to-apply cream blush like the Jones Road Lip and Cheek Sticks that you just swipe on and use your fingers to blend.

How can you figure out which shade of blush is right for you?

Your ideal blush shade is determined by a combination of your skin color and what you like. Pink is a universal color that looks good on just about everyone. If you’re very fair, definitely start with Peachy, which has a little bit of pink in it, but is still very sheer. Sandy is a great option for people that like a bright blush (like I do). For medium to deeper skin tones, try Rosie. And for the darkest skin colors, I love Berry — it gives darker skin a pretty, clean color but never looks ashy.

Are different blushes suited better for different skin types? For example, if you have oily skin, should you steer away from cream blushes?

Whether you use cream or powder blush depends on your skin’s texture that day and how long you need your blush to last. My skin is different every day. If I feel very dry and dehydrated, I need to use products that add moisture to my skin. On those days, I’ll use a combination of the Lip and Cheek Stick with a quick wash of Miracle Balm on top of it to add moisture and a touch of a glow. If my skin is well-hydrated, I’ll use our Blush Brush to apply some pink powder blush on the apples of my cheeks. Other times, I’ll just use a powder bronzer as my blush.

What’s the best way to apply powder blush?

Smile and apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks. I use the Jones Road Blush Brush, which is a wider brush, to go up and around the cheeks in circular motions. It gives a nice lift. You can also use a brush to make sure the product is softened on the sides and below the apple of the cheek. Any excess powder can be applied to the hairline and the nose for a natural look.

Does cream blush work well on mature skin? What’s the best way to apply it?

Both cream-based and powder blushes work well on mature skin — the key is to apply your blush to skin that has been properly prepped and moisturized. Always use a moisturizer on your skin before you apply makeup. Then, add your sunscreen on top of your moisturizer. Sunscreen should always be the last step in your skincare routine before you start your makeup. If you’re using a foundation, that would be your next step. You’ll apply your blush after the foundation.

Should you ever layer both cream and powder blush, or is it better to stick to the same formula?

You can layer both a powder and cream product. The Best Blush can be worn on top of a sheer coat of Miracle Balm for added luminosity, or on top of the Lip & Cheek Stick for a bolder pop.

Which blush lasts longer: cream or powder?

If you want your makeup to last longer, I’ll often use a cream blush, like my lip and cheek stick, and then apply a powder blush on top of it to set it.

Shop Jones Road Blushes Here