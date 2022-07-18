Share

Thankfully, you can easily add SPF without having to redo your whole look.

It’s no secret that using SPF can help prevent skin cancer, signs of aging, and sun spots. But it’s also no secret that for some, a simple layer of foundation can help you feel confident when you leave the house (even though we think you look fabulous with or without makeup). Is it possible to protect your skin while also protecting your self-esteem? Yes! And you don’t have to endure the inconvenience of reapplying your makeup every time you reapply sunscreen because it smeared your full face of foundation, mascara, and lipstick.

While the easiest way to ensure you don’t ruin your makeup with SPF is to forgo makeup entirely, that’s not a reality for most of us. Sure, we apply SPF in the morning before swiping on mascara and dotting on concealer, but after? How many of us reapply sunscreen to our made-up faces daily? Reapplying every hour or so while we’re on the beach is routine, but reapplying after running to the grocery store or post office? Not so much.

Thankfully, there are plenty of newer sunscreen options available that apply seamlessly over makeup and sometimes actually help reset your look on a particularly sweaty or oily day. From spray options that gently add UV protection to your face to stick sunscreens that are magically smear-proof, favorite brands like Supergoop!, Kinfield, and others are making it easier than ever to ensure that you protect your skin while also maintaining a flawless face.

10 Best Sunscreens to Apply Under or Over Makeup

Kinfield Daily Dew SPF 35 Kinfield Thick, oily sunscreens can completely remove makeup (and look ridiculous thanks to their impossible-to-rub-in texture), but a mineral formula like this one from Kinfield will give you a nice glow without stripping away face products. Not only is it safe for sensitive skin, waterproof, and reef-friendly, but reviewers say it stays in place and doesn’t streak when you sweat or make your eyes burn when you do get a little dewy. The finish is a bit glowy, so it won’t mattify makeup, but it’ll add a little bit of that “glow from within” look that everyone loves. buy here

Supergoop! (Re)Setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF Supergoop! For days you’re feeling that extra glow (and not in a good way), you probably don’t leave home without powder. Powder sunscreen is a step up we should all be taking. This one from Supergoop! has a brush attached to it, so application is extremely easy and mess-free. You’ll want to use it all over to reap the SPF benefits, but you can add a little extra to areas where your skin naturally produces more oil, like your nose and forehead. This comes in four shades (including a translucent one), so it won’t leave behind a white cast on darker skin tones. buy here

Habit No. 41 SPF Face Mist Habit Perhaps the easiest way to apply any kind of sunscreen is to spray it on — especially if it means you can skip blending it in with your hands (yes, please!). This luxurious mist goes on evenly to ensure your entire face is protected, but because the mist is so fine, you don’t have to touch your face at all to pat it in. It has a light floral scent that’s heavenly (and also comes in a cucumber scent), and reviewers say it feels more like a refreshing facial mist than a heavy sunscreen. So, sit back in your poolside chaise and spray away. buy here

Love From Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist Love From Yours Another luxurious mist to add to your beach tote is this water-based formula by Love From Yours. You can apply it in two ways: Spray it into your hands and lightly pat it into your skin or mist it all over your face for a quick refresh. It’s completely clear, so you won’t have any white cast left over your makeup, and it’s so easy to apply that you may find yourself enjoying a few spritzes every couple of hours. buy here

Shiseido SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Stick Sephora We were skeptical when reviewers said that they could apply this sunscreen straight from the tube over makeup without any issues, but the reviews don’t lie. Multiple reviewers said that they were shocked this stick didn’t pick up any of their makeup when applying and reapplying. They also mentioned it feels hydrating yet weightless on the skin, even after multiple coats. buy here

Ilia Skin Tint SPF 40 Ilia If you do want to remove a step from your makeup routine, go for a tinted sunscreen like this one from Ilia. It gives a slight tint without completely hiding your natural coloring. It might honestly be better than the bronzer or highlighter you were already using. It’ll smooth out your complexion and cover up an uneven skin tone without looking or feeling cakey, and you can reapply when needed for extra coverage. buy here

Coola SPF Mist Assist Set Nordstrom While you’re protecting your face, don’t forget to show your scalp some love, too. This set comes with a sunscreen for your face and another for your scalp, that way you don’t have to struggle to spread lotion into your hair and risk looking like Cameron Diaz in There’s Something About Mary. The face mist is fine and will cover skin with one continuous spray, and the scalp mist has a hairspray-like texture that goes on easily and invisibly. Both have a refreshing feel thanks to ingredients like aloe and sage, too. buy here

Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Glow SPF 30 Spray Ulta All of us know the pain of applying sunscreen only to look like Casper the friendly ghost afterward, especially if you have a darker skin tone. This mist leaves behind zero white cast, so you can easily use it without having to blend for what feels like hours on end to look like yourself. Simply spray it on, let it set for a couple of minutes, and you’re ready to go. It’s also waterproof for 80 minutes, reef-safe, and has no scent, so it’s great for those with sensitive skin. buy here

Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen Amazon Dermatologists love Elta MD products because they don’t irritate sensitive skin and they offer supreme protection from harsh UVA and UVB rays. While you can get tinted formulas, too, we’re fans of this clear version of the brand’s cult-favorite sunscreen because it won’t add any color to your face. This formula is also made with skin-loving ingredients that can actually help reduce redness and calm rosacea, and it won’t ever clog your pores. buy here