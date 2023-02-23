These Products Will Save Your Scalp

Share

From shampoos to toners, we’ve got everything you need to kick dandruff to the curb

You’re not alone if you find yourself swiping at your shoulders every time you wear a dark color or checking your hair in the mirror for flakes every 20 minutes. We’re all susceptible to dandruff every now and again, especially when the air around us is dry.

Suffering from an itchy scalp is annoying, but it can usually be remedied by using an anti-dandruff product, like shampoo or serum, and a thorough hair wash. If you find it sticking around, however, it could be seborrheic dermatitis.

While this dermatological term is often used interchangeably with “dandruff,” it’s more intense than the average case of a dry scalp. Iris Rubin, MD, dermatologist and founder of SEEN Haircare, explains that seborrheic dermatitis often comes with scalp redness, itching, irritation, and flakes. That irritation can also show up around your ears, eyebrows, and nose — not just the top of your head.

“It’s not entirely clear what causes seborrheic dermatitis,” Dr. Rubin says. She mentions that hair care products bind to your hair shaft to deliver the results you want, but they can also linger on your skin. “Build-up from styling products is more likely to occur with less frequent washing, which can also contribute to oiliness, which creates an ideal environment for yeast (Malassezia),” she says, which can cause seborrheic dermatitis.

This yeast can cause itchy pimples to form on your scalp (or body), and normally they won’t go away with products you’d get at the drugstore. “If you have what feels like ‘patches’ of buildup, areas of scalp redness, large flakes, or significant itching, it’s best to see a dermatologist to rule out seborrheic dermatitis or another skin condition (like eczema),” Dr. Rubin recommends.

If you’re just struggling with flakes and itching, scalp health is critical. Just like the skin on your face, your scalp can dry out if you wash it too often or if it isn’t moisturized properly, so it’s important to show it extra love when the air outside is cold and dry. Here are some of Katie Couric Media’s favorite scalp-savers and what Dr. Rubin recommends.

Revela The Hair Revival Serum Revela Scalp health is a major part of preventing and treating hair loss and thinning, and topical treatments (like serums or oils) can aid in hair growth when used regularly. Revela’s Hair Revival Serum deeply penetrates your scalp and hair follicles to revitalize areas where you’re experiencing hair loss or thinning by stimulating your follicles. The serum’s special ingredient ProCelinyl™ targets dominant hair follicles and helps reawaken them, leading to fuller, healthier-looking hair in as little as six to eight weeks. $98 at Revela

SEEN Restore Scalp Serum SEEN Dr. Rubin is the founder of SEEN Haircare, which focuses on creating hair- and skin-friendly products for everyone, but especially those with sensitive skin. If you’re struggling with a flaky scalp, the brand’s Restore Scalp Serum could help. After washing your hair, apply it directly to your scalp, where it will help hydrate, sooth, and rebalance the scalp. “Our Epidermal Rebalancing Technology also helps reduce the appearance of flakes and sets the stage for healthy hair growth,” Dr. Rubin says. $48 at SEEN

Act + Acre Exfoliating Scalp Renew Act + Acre Even if it seems counterintuitive, oily scalps get flaky, too. Sometimes the cause of your dandruff could be excessive oil, so you’ll need to help rebalance things up top. This pre-wash treatment uses beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to cut through oil and deep-clean your follicles to remove scalp buildup. Simply dispense the gel from the tube onto your scalp, gently massage it in, and let it sit for about 15 minutes before you hop into the shower and wash your hair as you regularly would. $48 at Act + Acre

Philip Kingsley Calming Scalp Toner Beauty Bay When it comes to fighting dandruff, the first thing you probably think to do is buy a shampoo. But shampoo can only go so far once you wash it out in the shower. That’s why we love Philip Kingsley Calming Scalp — it’s a big bottle of liquid with a pointed nozzle that you squirt directly onto your scalp, and can be used on wet or dry hair. Be warned — the product comes out quickly and can look a little shocking when you use it on dry hair, but after just a couple of minutes it completely disappears. It calms irritating scalp itch unlike any product we’ve tried so far, and we love that you can apply it whenever and wherever you need it. $24 at Beauty Bay

R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub R+Co Think of R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub almost like a body scrub for your head. It has the texture of honey and brown sugar, so it sticks to your scalp while you massage it in for maximum exfoliation. Once all of the product has dissolved, you can just wash it out like normal shampoo, and your scalp will feel like it just got a refreshing facial. $38 at R+Co

Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Oribe If you’re looking for a clarifying shampoo that’s going to alleviate scalp irritation and prevent future dandruff and irritation, then try Oribe’s Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. After massaging it into your scalp in the shower, leave it in for a minute or two for the full effect. Although this one comes with a bit of a higher price tag, loyalists say it works even better than prescription options. Plus, it smells absolutely amazing. $52 at Oribe

Prose Pre-Shampoo Scalp Mask Prose You might already be familiar with Prose. They’re the company that makes custom hair care to fit your exact needs. After completing a short survey about your hair, they’ll determine exactly what products are right for you. We recommend trying the Prose Pre-Shampoo Scalp Mask — they’ve got one that’s specifically made for itchy scalps. All of Prose’s products are also sulfate-, paraben-, phthalate-, and alcohol-free, which Dr. Rubin says is key for those with sensitive skin, as all of those ingredients can be irritating. $45 at Prose

Briogeo Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit Briogeo Briogeo’s scalp treatments primarily use charcoal, which is one of the best ingredients out there for a scalp detox. If you’re the type who doesn’t want to pick and choose products and would rather just get them all together, they offer a Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit that includes everything your scalp will need and more. It comes with a charcoal and coconut micro-exfoliating shampoo, a charcoal and peppermint oil cooling jelly conditioner, a charcoal and tea tree scalp treatment, and a stimulating therapy scalp massager. $85 at Briogeo

Aveda pramāsana™ Exfoliating Scalp Brush Aveda If you’ve already got products you love but feel like you still need some TLC, then try the Exfoliating Scalp Brush from Aveda. You can use it in or out of the shower and on wet or dry hair to loosen any extra imperfections that have been building up under your hair. It’ll also help increase circulation to your scalp, which will help with hair growth and health overall. $18 at Aveda

Eczema Honey Soothing Scalp Oil Eczema Honey If you suffer from eczema, then we suggest you peruse all of the products from Eczema Honey. Try their Soothing Scalp Oil — it’s got a convenient little dropper so you can apply a few drops to your fingertips and massage them into your head without worrying about a mess. It’s made with aloe vera, honey, and a combination of different soothing oils, so you don’t have to worry about any harsh chemicals. $25 at Eczema Honey