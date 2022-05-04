Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by Shopping These Brands

Share

Support them during the month of May and beyond.

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which celebrates the diverse histories of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. In 1992, the month of May was officially made Asian/Pacific American Heritage month, thanks to Congress passing a law designating it as such. May was chosen as the month for the celebration to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese people to the United States in 1843 and to also mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869, which was mostly laid by Chinese immigrants.

While we’ve come a long way in celebrating and recognizing the importance of Asian American heritage and culture since then, we still have a long way to go. Unfortunately, there’s been an uptick in violence against Asian Americans in the past few years, and racism against Asian Americans is still common. However, together we can work to uplift and empower those of AAPI backgrounds, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.

One of the many ways to do this is by shopping and supporting brands created by those in the AAPI community. There are thousands to choose from, and here are some that we shop often, both during the month of May and beyond.

AAPI-Owned Brands to Shop During AAPI Heritage Month

Material Known for its recycled cutting boards and quality kitchen tools, Material aims to foster community through the act of cooking and eating together. Not only does the brand create tools and kitchenware that’s built to last a lifetime, but they have donated over $100,000 to organizations at the intersection of food and underserved groups across the country. We’re big fans of the ReBoard, which is made from recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane, and it’s pretty enough to keep out on the counter. buy here

Pistola On a mission to create high-quality denim and wardrobe staples for everyone, Grace Na founded Pistola in 2013. Today, the brand continues to create chic utilitarian wardrobe pieces, like jeans, jackets, and jumpsuits, that you can wear for years to come. We’re obsessed with this all-over daisy print on this jacket, but it also comes in a jumpsuit and pants. buy here

Fly by Jing Add some spice to your life — or at least your plate. Fly by Jing creates delectable sauces, frozen dumplings, and pantry staples that you’ll reach for every time you head into the kitchen. The brand is most famous for its chili oil, which you can use to add a smoky, savory flavor to just about anything. Seriously, the jar even recommends adding it to your ice cream for a sweet and salty combo. buy here

Cle Cosmetics You’ve probably heard of a CC cream, but what about a CCC cream? Cle Cosmetics created their color control and change cream to even out your skin tone, cover blemishes, and protect your skin with SPF 50 built in. It comes in 10 different shades, and the formula is so blendable and natural looking on just about anyone. buy here

Brightland Avid cooks know that having quality oil and vinegar in the kitchen can entirely change the way a dish tastes. Brightland knows it, too. The brand has a variety of oils and vinegars to choose from, each one enhancing your dish’s flavors in some way or another. This mini set lets you try two oils and two vinegars, so you can choose your favorites based on how they taste. buy here

Caire Beauty If you’re looking to upgrade your skincare routine, Caire Beauty has you covered. Skincare is often marketed toward those looking to prevent the signs of aging, leaving out women going through menopause or over 50. The duo behind the brand sought to create skincare that actually works to counteract the effects of declining estrogen levels in your skin, like this serum and mask. When used in tandem, the two help your skin enhance collagen production and stimulate hyaluronic acid production, giving you a glowy, smooth complexion. buy here

Le Mini Macaron Heading to the salon each week for gel manicures adds up quickly, so what if you could easily give yourself a long-lasting manicure at home? It’s easy enough, but curing lights can be bulky and hard to store, and it’s frustrating to have to buy a million different tools to get the job done. Le Mini Macaron created a small, functional kit to make at-home gel manicures simple and beautiful. This set comes with gel polish, a nail file, alcohol wipes (to clean your nails before polish), a cuticle tool, nail polish remover foils, and a small curing light you can easily take with you on vacation. buy here

Anyday People hate on using the microwave to cook, but you can make delicious and healthy meals in minutes if you have the right cookware. These Anyday dishes were specifically designed to help you cook meals from scratch without even having to turn the oven on. The containers are made from glass, and the lids are made with glass, silicone, and microwave-safe stainless steel. The lids hold in heat and water, allowing you to effortlessly steam just about anything you’d like. Plus, if you have leftovers, you can use the container you cooked in to store them. buy here

Selfmade Sustainable beauty is all about reducing waste and environmental impact, but it’s also about you need to properly take care of yourself and make yourself feel good. Seeing a disconnect between mental health and the beauty industry, Selfmade’s founder Stephanie Lee set out on a mission to create products that encouraged connection with yourself (rather than upholding damaging beauty standards). buy here

fyb jewelry When in college, founder of fyb jewelry Alyssa Kuchta launched her brand with the hope to inspire others to follow their bliss (hence the name fyb, short for “follow your bliss”). Today, she continues to create jewelry for people all over the world, continually donating to Apex for Youth, an NYC-based AAPI organization delivering opportunities to low-income Asian and immigrant families. buy here

Appointed There’s something about crisp new stationery and a clean desk that will always make you feel organized, even if your life is incredibly busy. While on the hunt for beautiful stationery and quality notebooks, Suann Song just couldn’t find what she wanted. Originally a graphic designer, she decided to create her own, making sure it was intentionally designed, beautiful to look at, and made entirely in the United States. Since then, she’s expanded her shop to include planners, desk accessories, and other quality tools that you’ll want to hold on to for a lifetime and keep on display. buy here

Bean & Bean Created by a mom and daughter duo, Bean & Bean is a coffee company that’s determined to create coffee that tastes amazing, is responsibly sourced, and has little impact on the environment. Together, the two opened their first shop in NYC in 2008, which later grew into four other locations and a roastery in Queens, NY. Behind the scenes, the two are working to close the gender gap in the coffee industry, where women are often paid less than their male counterparts and have lack of access to training and educational materials. Today, more than half of all of the brand’s coffee is female-powered, from farm to cup. You can order beans, brew gear, and more on their website, too — we’re partial to their Downtown Blend coffee, which has notes of roasted nuts, cedar, and sweet herbs. buy here

Rael Why is it that feminine care starts and ends during the menstrual cycle? That’s what the creators of Rael wondered when creating a self-care brand for women that focuses on a holistic, 24/7/365 approach. After moving to the U.S. from South Korea, the founders of Rael were shocked by the lack of quality in the feminine care industry, so they decided to tackle it themselves. What began as a mission to remove toxic chemicals from tampons and pads grew into creating products that nourish and care for the female body, from face to vulva. buy here

Allies of Skin Lots of skincare products claim to work, but the proof is in the pudding. After noticing a change in his skin, founder Nicolas Travis decided to take action. Despite using a myriad of dermatologist-recommended products and drugstore options, nothing helped. Coming from a biomedical science background, Travis started to work with skincare experts to develop highly effective skincare that actually worked. With concentrated formulas and skin-loving ingredients, the brand hopes to be your ally for life, just as the name implies. buy here

Copper Cow Coffee As a lover of Vietnamese coffee, Copper Cow founder Debbie Wei Mullin loved sharing her culture with friends and family over both food and a hot cup of joe. On a mission to make genuine Vietnamese coffee more available to the masses, she created a 100 percent natural single pour-over coffee system that brings the barista to you. Simply open a pack of coffee, place it over your mug, and pour hot water over it for a flavorful cup of Vietnamese coffee. buy here