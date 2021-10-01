Weekend Whats: Our Fall Favorites

Share

It’s October! Let’s celebrate fall together with these autumnal weekend activities.

Happy October 1, everyone! Where did summer go? Time flies…even when the world feels upside down.

There’s one thing we can be certain of this October, and that’s that we’re going to indulge in lots of fabulous fall festivities. Love leaf peeping? Now’s the time for it. Hyped about hiking? Grab your boots and get out there! Pondering picking some apples? There’s no time to waste. Then make sure to check out all of our suggestions from this fall-themed Weekend Whats, so you can have the fantastic fall weekend that you deserve.

What to wear:

Obviously, the item of the season is an awesome fall jacket — and we’ve got plenty of recommendations on that front. Not sure what color to pick? We’ve also rounded up the most fashionable fall colors and how to wear them.

What to watch:

October means it’s officially scary season! Whether you’re looking for a scary movie or a (slightly) terrifying episode of your favorite TV show, there’s certainly no lack of content in this department.

What to cook:

It’s officially apple season! After you spend your Saturday afternoon picking your favorite fruit at a local orchard (or picking your favorite bag of apples off the shelf of your favorite grocery store), it’s time to get cookin’. Amanda Haas shared her go-to apple recipes so you can get really creative with your fall haul.

What to read:

If the weather is cool enough to snuggle up by the fire, then grab your iPad and read some of our favorite recent KCM articles. Whether you want to understand Britney Spears‘ influence, stay up-to-date on Lauren Cho’s disappearance, understand what the Covid situation is like in under-vaccinated states, or read a heartwarming story about a couple battling cancer together, we have an endless supply of interesting and informative articles to keep you in the know.

What to listen to:

As we anxiously await the arrival of Katie’s memoir, we’re keeping busy by listening to the new season of Next Question. This week, Katie spoke with Anita Hill 30 years after her shattering testimony, and her message is just as powerful today.