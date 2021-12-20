Gift Guide December 20, 2021

Celeb Gift Picks For This Holiday Season

By Katie Couric Media

Andy Cohen, Stanley Tucci, Gabrielle Union, and more share their go-to holiday gifting tips!

When it comes to planning for the holidays, we often turn to some of our favorite tastemakers for the inside scoop on the best gifts. People like Padma Lakshmi, Stanley Tucci, and Tan France seem to have their fingers on the pulse of what everyone wants and needs each season. That’s why Katie reached out to them and a few more of her impressive pals to ask what they’re giving — and hoping to get — this holiday season. If you’re looking to get your gifts in time for the 25th, there’s no time like the present to order your presents!

Andy Cohen

What I’m Giving

Sant and Abel red and white striped pajamas

My favorite pajamas from Sant and Abel — I have a collection with them, but I’m actually buying pajama sets from the brand and giving them as gifts because I just love them. I’m also gifting boxes of chocolate from Bissinger’s in St. Louis. It’s made locally and I love the chocolate with caramel, it’s amazing.”

What I’m Wishing For

red nutribullet blender with fruits and vegetables

“A Nutribullet — John Hill, my radio show co-host, uses his twice a day, and apparently Katie loves hers, so I think need one too!”

Amber Ruffin

What I’m Giving

Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette divine rose collection

I’m giving a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette. They have one that changes color depending on how you look at it and it’s the easiest eyeshadow you’ll ever use!”

What I’m Wishing For

Massage table with towels and stones

“I’m hoping to get a massage this year for Christmas. I’ll never book one myself so someone else has to do it!”

Leslie Jordan

What I’m Giving

“The gift I would like to give people this year is comedy. I think laughter is so therapeutic and provides some peace of mind. And isn’t peace always the ultimate goal?”

What I’m Wishing For

“The gift I keep waiting for under the tree is a pony named Sputnik! It’s still my dream to have a small pony farm one day.”

Amanda Kloots

What I’m Giving

birdies velvet faux fur wild berry mules

“I’m gifting Birdie slides this year because they are SO soft and comfortable.”

What I’m Wishing For

“I’d love to get private ballroom lessons!”

Tan France

What I’m Giving

photo of Diptyque candle

“I’m gifting my favorite candle, Baies by Diptyque, and a Babka from Breads Bakery.”

What I’m Wishing For

Goldbelly brown cut open Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

 “I would like to be gifted a chocolate peanut butter cake from anywhere great.”

Gabrielle Union

What I’m Giving and Wishing For

“I’m looking for something that can’t be found under a tree. I’m looking for the gift of peace. Whether that’s gifting therapy sessions, yoga classes, babysitting, or a sound bath, I know there’s nothing the soul needs more than peace.”

Danny Pellegrino

What I’m Giving

Portillo's chocolate cake with box and utensils

I’m gifting people sweets! I like to give Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake or Bitty Chip Cookies!”

What I’m Wishing For

Kashwere Waffle Weave Pillows

I’m hoping to get some new bookends or new pillows from a place I like called Kashwere.”

Stanley Tucci

What I’m Giving and What I’m Wishing For

USA for UNHCR: The UN Refugee Agency logo

“I am giving donations in people’s names to UNHCR this year. I hope to receive something of the like!”

Padma Lakshmi

What I’m Giving and Wishing For

“I don’t really want any gifts this year. I just want people to talk to each other more, for the world to be less polarized. You can’t really gift someone these things, but that’s what I really want this year, for all of us. Some common ground.”

Sheryl Crow

What I’m Giving

photo of Courtesy of Willie's remedy hemp infused breakfast black tea

I am sending everyone Willie Nelson’s CBD tea called Willie’s Remedy. I live off it! It’s the reason I am the calm, cool, collected yet crazy mom that I am!” 

What I’m Wishing For

“What I would like to get is an all-inclusive fully paid trip to Hawaii!!”

Kristin Chenoweth

What I’m Giving

clear starbucks traveler cup with green straw

 “I’m gifting my favorite Starbucks reusable sippy cups and my favorite Keto Brownies from Salivation Snackfoods.”

What I’m Wishing For

Magenta and white The Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund logo

“I would love to receive donations to the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Fund, to support our many ongoing efforts to cultivate young artistic expression — including the annual Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp!” 

