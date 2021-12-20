Celeb Gift Picks For This Holiday Season

Share

Andy Cohen, Stanley Tucci, Gabrielle Union, and more share their go-to holiday gifting tips!

When it comes to planning for the holidays, we often turn to some of our favorite tastemakers for the inside scoop on the best gifts. People like Padma Lakshmi, Stanley Tucci, and Tan France seem to have their fingers on the pulse of what everyone wants and needs each season. That’s why Katie reached out to them and a few more of her impressive pals to ask what they’re giving — and hoping to get — this holiday season. If you’re looking to get your gifts in time for the 25th, there’s no time like the present to order your presents!

Andy Cohen

What I’m Giving “My favorite pajamas from Sant and Abel — I have a collection with them, but I’m actually buying pajama sets from the brand and giving them as gifts because I just love them. I’m also gifting boxes of chocolate from Bissinger’s in St. Louis. It’s made locally and I love the chocolate with caramel, it’s amazing.” Buy here

What I’m Wishing For “A Nutribullet — John Hill, my radio show co-host, uses his twice a day, and apparently Katie loves hers, so I think need one too!” Buy Here

Amber Ruffin

What I’m Giving “I’m giving a Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette. They have one that changes color depending on how you look at it and it’s the easiest eyeshadow you’ll ever use!” Buy Here

What I’m Wishing For “I’m hoping to get a massage this year for Christmas. I’ll never book one myself so someone else has to do it!” Buy Here

Leslie Jordan

What I’m Giving

“The gift I would like to give people this year is comedy. I think laughter is so therapeutic and provides some peace of mind. And isn’t peace always the ultimate goal?”

What I’m Wishing For

“The gift I keep waiting for under the tree is a pony named Sputnik! It’s still my dream to have a small pony farm one day.”

Amanda Kloots

What I’m Giving “I’m gifting Birdie slides this year because they are SO soft and comfortable.” Buy Here

What I’m Wishing For

“I’d love to get private ballroom lessons!”

Tan France

What I’m Giving “I’m gifting my favorite candle, Baies by Diptyque, and a Babka from Breads Bakery.” Buy Here

What I’m Wishing For “I would like to be gifted a chocolate peanut butter cake from anywhere great.” Buy Here

Gabrielle Union

What I’m Giving and Wishing For

“I’m looking for something that can’t be found under a tree. I’m looking for the gift of peace. Whether that’s gifting therapy sessions, yoga classes, babysitting, or a sound bath, I know there’s nothing the soul needs more than peace.”

Danny Pellegrino

What I’m Giving “I’m gifting people sweets! I like to give Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake or Bitty Chip Cookies!” Buy Here

What I’m Wishing For “I’m hoping to get some new bookends or new pillows from a place I like called Kashwere.” Buy Here

Stanley Tucci

What I’m Giving and What I’m Wishing For “I am giving donations in people’s names to UNHCR this year. I hope to receive something of the like!” Donate Here

Padma Lakshmi

What I’m Giving and Wishing For

“I don’t really want any gifts this year. I just want people to talk to each other more, for the world to be less polarized. You can’t really gift someone these things, but that’s what I really want this year, for all of us. Some common ground.”

Sheryl Crow

What I’m Giving “I am sending everyone Willie Nelson’s CBD tea called Willie’s Remedy. I live off it! It’s the reason I am the calm, cool, collected yet crazy mom that I am!” Buy Here

What I’m Wishing For

“What I would like to get is an all-inclusive fully paid trip to Hawaii!!”

Kristin Chenoweth

What I’m Giving “I’m gifting my favorite Starbucks reusable sippy cups and my favorite Keto Brownies from Salivation Snackfoods.” Buy Here