Nine Brands Making an Impact this Giving Tuesday

Share

Support great causes and check a few items off your list.

With the many, many deals going on from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, the season of giving can start to feel more like the season of shopping. Looking to counter the consumerism that seemed to be overtaking the holiday season, New York City’s 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation started Giving Tuesday in 2012 as a way to shift the focus back to the spirit of generosity and community.

The creators allowed brands and nonprofits to use resources like the Giving Tuesday logo and hashtag freely in an effort to bring as much awareness to the movement as possible, and it worked: The movement generated millions of dollars in donations in its first year and has only continued to grow in the nine years since.

Giving Tuesday encourages people to do good in their communities, whether that looks like donating time or treasure to local and global organizations, or performing acts of kindness like paying for someone’s groceries. Donations have grown every year and reached a record-breaking $2.47 billion in 2020 amid the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. For inspiration, check out Giving Tuesday’s map of communities and coalitions to get involved in or the charities that Katie supported on her book tour.

If you’re still in the shopping mood or have people you need to get gifts for, there are a bunch of brands that give back to organizations both tomorrow and year round. We’ve rounded up nine of our favorites below, with everything from ethically produced coffee that also gives back to bracelets that support cancer research.

Thistle Farms Thistle Farms provides a loving community, supportive housing, employment and education opportunities for female survivors of domestic abuse, trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Members are a part of Thistle Farm free of charge for up to two years, and work together to create nurturing bath, body, home decor, and apparel products. Thistle Farms also partners with artisans around the world to sell handcrafted, responsibly made products that support those living in impoverished communities. We love the Davi Knit Scarf, which is handwoven by women in Nepal, for a cozy gift, or one of Thistle Farms’ gift sets packed with their handmade body and home products. shop here

Material Material’s compact kitchen essentials do more than streamline your cabinets. Since its founding, Material has donated over $100,000 to organizations helping the underserved through food, including formerly incarcerated people and elderly Asian-Americans. This year, Material is hosting a sitewide sale and giving you the opportunity to donate a portion of your savings to Star Route Farm, which provides produce to food relief organizations. To make your impact even greater, go with the To Pó-Po with Love reBoard, which is made entirely of recycled plastic and from which 50 percent of the profits go to Heart of Dinner. shop here

Line in the Sand We talk a lot about Line in the Sand, and for good reason: Katie loves the sun-protective and flattering swimwear that doubles as activewear, and the company has an incredible mission. Founder Lynne O’Brien started LITS after being diagnosed with leukemia eight years ago and struggling to find swimwear that truly protected her from the sun. Line in the Sand’s swimwear is all made right in New York City using 100 percent recycled nylon fabric, and 1o0 percent of their profits go to organizations that fight cancer and protect the oceans, all year round. Katie loves the cozy Afternoon Zip Hoodie, which is made of an eco-friendly blend of cotton and recycled beechwood MicroModal. shop here

ElyseRyan Jewelry Elise Rosenstock has been using her handmade jewelry to support different charities since 2004, including Stand Up to Cancer, which Katie co-founded over a decade ago. A portion of the proceeds from her charitable bracelets – like this new, beautifully simple Mini Impact bracelet – go toward Stand Up to Cancer and other incredible organizations. shop here

Equator Coffees Business and life partners Helen Russell and Brooke O’Donnell co-founded Equator Coffees in 1995 with a laser focus on prioritizing quality and the “Chain of Well-Being” from farm to cup. In the 25 years since, Equator has become Fair Trade Certified and a Certified B Corporation, founded its own ethical coffee farm, began using energy-efficient roasters, and rolled out blends that support a range of charities. Equator donates $3 from every World Bicycle Relief Blend sold to the namesake organization, which distributes high quality bicycles to rural and remote communities to help children get to school, doctors get to patients, adults get to work, and more. shop here

Ten Little New moms and colleagues Fatma Collins and Julie Rogers founded Ten Little to revolutionize the process of buying children’s shoes from the ground up. They created physician-backed shoes that encourage proper foot growth and a comprehensive fit guide to help parents determine the exact right size for their little one. And since kids can sometimes grow out of shoes too quickly to get the full life out of them, Ten Little has partnered with Soles4Souls to repurpose gently used shoes, keep them out of the landfill, and support impoverished communities along the way. shop here

tentree True to its name, tentree plants ten trees for every purchase, a refreshingly simple environmental commitment that you can actually track with a registration code. This Giving Tuesday, tentree is also donating 10 percent of all sales to American Forests, a nonprofit organization ensuring disadvantaged neighborhoods have the same access to urban trees and forests as wealthier ones. shop here

Sara Campbell Sara Campbell has held giving back as a core tenet of her namesake business since the beginning, whether that’s hosting charity events in her boutiques, supporting Massachusetts-based businesses, or manufacturing every one of her products in the United States. This year, Sara Campbell is donating 10 percent of all sales on Giving Tuesday to No Kid Hungry. Go with a pair of the Sheri Pants, which Katie says are a comfy, put-together pant you can wear year round. shop here