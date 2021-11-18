Get to Know the Local Charities Katie Gave Back to on Her Book Tour

Share

At each stop of her national tour, Katie made donations to local charities that are making a deep impact in their community.

And that’s a wrap! Katie’s Going There book tour is officially over. Starting in Boston, and ending in Nashville (with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, and more along the way), Katie traveled across the country to speak intimately about memorable moments of her personal and professional life — the same ones she explored in depth in her much-discussed memoir.

While there were plenty of surprise guests who joined her on stage to chat, like Chance the Rapper and Jennifer Garner, there were other special guests in attendance who are dedicated to making a profound impact in their local communities. One important mission of the book tour (in partnership with our friends at P&G) was to Lead With Love: A campaign through which Katie and P&G have partnered together over the past year to do more for local communities, by shining a light on inspiring people who are making a difference by helping others. At each stop of the tour, Katie showed how she’s leading with love, by making donations to local charities that really matter to her — and inviting members of the charities to meet with her backstage.

“I was so excited to visit each of the cities on my book tour (and meet all of you!), but I also wanted to help make a difference. So, at each stop, I chose to spotlight different local charities that really mean something to me,” says Katie. “Whether it was On the Rise, a non-profit that helps women move out of homelessness, or Mighty Writers, which teaches kids how to express themselves through writing, each of the charities I donated to are doing such incredible work in their local communities and really touch my heart.”

Katie backstage in San Francisco with members of the non-profit LavaMaeˣ that serves the homeless community by providing portable showers and handwashing stations.

Each charity Katie spotlighted — whether it’s fighting homelessness and domestic violence, championing LGBTQ rights, or providing children with terminal illnesses the opportunity to experience the fun of summer camp — is making a tangible difference in the lives of people who need it most. Below, get to know the charities close to Katie’s heart and find out how you can get involved and support these incredible causes.

On the Rise is on a mission to support and enrich the lives of homeless and formerly homeless women who might not meet the requirements of other government programs. They provide safe shelter, healthcare access from Nurses from Healthcare for the Homeless, community outings to local beaches and parks, weekly writing groups, and much more.

Want more info? Click here.

One of the biggest challenges for refugees, asylees, and survivors of human trafficking coming to America is finding meaningful work and others to connect with. Emma’s Torch provides an opportunity for expert culinary- and interview-training to help set this community up with not only employment, but also language-learning and new friendships.

To learn more or to get involved, please click here.

In an effort to help all Washingtonians thrive, Martha’s provides education, health and wellness, and engagement programs to families throughout the community. They host no-cost farmer’s markets that provide access to fresh produce and pantry staples, and offer clothing, after-school enrichment programs, and so much more.

Curious about this org? Click here.

The Mighty Writers mantra is “Think clearly and write with clarity.” The organization provides free workshops, writing contests, and mentorship programs to help children learn how to effectively communicate their hopes, dreams, frustrations, and goals. Throughout the pandemic, they also began distributing food to families in need. The org put it best when they said, “You can’t think or write with clarity when you’re hungry.”

Donate or get more info right here.

Georgia Equality works year-round to ensure that the rights of LGBTQ Georgians are protected, and that they can live safely and freely without fear of judgement. The organization works throughout the state to make sure pro-equality legislation gets passed and that fair-minded government officials get elected.

If you’d like to get involved, please click here.

iMentor pairs over 10,000 first-generational students across the U.S. with long-term mentors, who work with the same mentee for three years, providing them with the resources, support, training, and education to help them achieve their aspirations of attending college.

For more information, click here.

Los Angeles: The Painted Turtle

The Painted Turtle believes every child should have the opportunity to join in on the joy of going to camp. They provide a year-round safe (and fun!) camp environment (free of charge) for kids and families suffering from chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

To learn more, click here.

San Francisco: LavaMaeˣ

LavaMaeˣ is a non-profit that believes hygiene should be a human right. The organization has developed on-the-go showering and handwashing stations for the homeless, so they can stay safe and clean. In the next three years, their goal is to serve over 100,000 people via LavaMaeˣ facilities.

Click here for details about this inspiring group.

Thistle Farms provides a loving community, supportive housing, employment and education opportunities for female survivors of domestic abuse, trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Members are a part of Thistle Farm free of charge for up to two years, and work together to create nurturing bath, body, home decor, and apparel products. (If you’re looking for a holiday gift that gives back, check out their amazing gift sets.)

Find out more right here.