Kourtney Kardashian’s Lunch Recipes Will Revitalize Your Work Week

With 8 minutes of prep time, you can have a delicious copycat (or kopykat) salad.

It’s summer, so of course we’re scouring the internet for sage salad advice. As you probably know, we’ve collected an abundance of delicious, nutritious recipes over the years: We obsessed over Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Friends salad, we delighted in the fresh, light flavors in Geoffrey Zakarian’s Spring Radish Salad, and we gushed about the textures in Jake Cohen’s Kale Tabbouleh Salad. Oh, and in case you missed it, we also threw together a comprehensive guide to creating a fantastic salad on your own. What can we say? We’re guilty of being just a tad salad obsessed.

While performing very normal (we like to think) salad research, we stumbled upon Kourtney Kardashian’s website, Poosh. Kardashian is famous for gracing our TV screens on Keeping up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, and now stars in the Hulu series The Kardashians. But she’s also fairly well-known for running a lifestyle website that’s teeming with articles on health and wellness, style, and entertaining.

Like so many of us, Kourtney Kardashian is a huge salad buff — in her hit TV shows, she’s often shown munching on a healthy and filling salad from the Southern California salad chain, Health Nut. Unfortunately, most of us aren’t local to one of these shops, so it can be hard to sate our curiosity and our hunger.

Luckily, Poosh is here to help: It turns out that you can recreate Kourtney Kardashian’s Health Nut order in just about 8 minutes. Try the high-protein salad for a rich, nutty dish (one note: it does call for this dressing, which takes about 5 minutes to whip up). Or opt for the Cobb salad for a veggie-laden meal with salty pops of bacon. (Pro-tip: Kardashian chooses vegan bacon bits, but you don’t have to go meatless if you don’t want to!)

Poosh calls for shaking these salads in a lidded bowl, but feel free to use tongs or hand-toss. And keep in mind that these recipes serve 1 — double or triple the ingredients according to your important salad-related needs.

Kourt’s Health Nut High-Protein Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup romaine lettuce, torn

1 cup iceberg lettuce, torn

1/4 cup shredded carrots

½ cucumber, sliced into rounds

½ avocado

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

1 tablespoon sliced cashews

2 tablespoons Health Nut The Original House Dressing

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a large bowl. Place a lid on top of the bowl, and shake. Enjoy!

Kourt’s Health Nut Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup romaine lettuce, torn

1 cup iceberg lettuce, torn

1/4 cup shredded carrots

½ cucumber, sliced into rounds

2 tablespoons vegan bacon bits

½ avocado

2 tablespoons vegan ranch dressing

Instructions: