Recipes April 5, 2022

This Simple Salad Gives Spring Produce the Spotlight it Deserves

By Katie Couric Media

salad with radishes on a blue plate

Meet Geoffrey Zakarian’s Spring Radish Salad.

The next few months mark what’s essentially a time for fruits and vegetables to show off. Goodies like peas, artichokes, strawberries, herbs, cherries, and asparagus are at the peak of their powers, and one of our favorite ways to prepare them is to serve them without a lot of fanfare, so they can have a chance to shine.

That’s the concept behind chef and restauranteur Geoffrey Zakarian‘s Spring Radish Salad, a crunchy, colorful delight that’d make for a perfect warm-weather side dish or even a main, depending on your hunger level. Best of all, the dressing involves an ingredient you probably have in the house right now, but most likely don’t usually use in your dressings. (Spoiler alert: It’s grapefruit juice.)

Zakarian’s premiering a new primetime series, Big Restaurant Bet, on the Food Network on April 5th. In it, he’ll give one budding entrepreneur a pretty spectacular deal: He’ll invest $250,000 for a rising-star chef to open their very first restaurant. Here’s hoping they serve something like his salad on their menu…

Spring Radish Salad

INGREDIENTS

Dressing:

  • 2 cups fresh grapefruit juice 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce 
  • Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper 
  • 1/2 cup olive oil 

Salad:

  • 2 cups mixed thinly shaved radishes, such as red, icicle, Easter egg, watermelon, black, purple ninja, etc.
  • 2 cups watercress 
  • 1 bulb fennel, thinly shaved
  • 2 avocados, cut into quarters 
  • 1 pink grapefruit, segmented 
  • 1 orange, segmented
  • 1/4 serrano chile, finely diced
  • Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper

DIRECTIONS

For the dressing: In a small pot, bring the grapefruit juice to a simmer over medium-low heat. Reduce the juice to a 1/4 cup. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the reduced grapefruit juice, vinegar, mustard, honey, and soy sauce then season with salt and pepper. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until emulsified.

For the salad: Combine the radishes with the watercress and fennel in a medium bowl and toss with a small amount of the dressing. Arrange the avocado, grapefruit, and orange segments on a platter, drizzle with the dressing, and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle on the serrano, then top with the dressed radish mixture and serve. 

More About

Recipes
two women having valentine's day dinner two women having valentine's day dinner
February 4, 2022

Amanda Haas Shares Her Favorite Valentine’s Day Recipes

Whether you’re looking to cook a romantic dinner for two, host your best girlfriends for appetizers and a movie night, or just hang out with the family, Amanda Haas is sharing some simple and delicious recipes, along with her favorite presentation ideas, to make Valentine’s Day celebrations fun, festive, and easy! (Yes, EASY!) From the […]
katie couric with her lime jello dish on thanksgiving katie couric with her lime jello dish on thanksgiving
November 15, 2021

Want to Try Katie’s Go-To Thanksgiving Dishes? Amanda Haas Whipped Up the Recipes!

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and as you’re mapping out your menu for this year’s feast, you might find yourself thinking, “Hmm…I wonder what Katie eats on Thanksgiving…” No? Just us? OK, well, either way, we have the answer to that query! Katie eats what you eat with a few alterations. She definitely digs into […]
Mary McCartney holiday recipes Mary McCartney holiday recipes
November 15, 2021

Three Delicious Vegetarian Recipes Perfect for Your Holiday Feast

Mary McCartney, the host of a new Discovery+ series on meat-free cooking, shares these easy-to-prepare dishes.

By registering for this event you accept Katie Couric Media’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive email communications including Katie Couric's morning newsletter, Wake-Up Call.

Success!

You're registered to this event, you'll find all the details in your inbox

Discover more events