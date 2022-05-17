Jennifer Aniston Ate This Salad Every Day for 10 Years — Here’s the Recipe

Share

This salad recipe will revolutionize your work week.

Jennifer Aniston has always been known for her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, but it wasn’t quite clear just how committed she was to one healthy recipe in particular until co-star and good friend Courtney Cox spilled the beans.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cox shared some details about what it was like to spend a decade on the set of Friends. And if fans of the show couldn’t get any more envious of how close all the costars are, this detail will send you over the edge: Cox, Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow ate lunch together every day, Cox said. And what’s more, they actually ate the same salad every single day. It was a recipe that Aniston had come up with, one that put a hearty Mediterranean spin on a classic salad you know and (hopefully) love.

“Jennifer and Lisa [Kudrow] and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years,” Cox said. “And we always had the same thing — a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up… She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

If you want to get technical about it, Aniston’s salad is a pretty far cry from a Cobb: You won’t find any meat, eggs, or avocado here. Still, its charm comes from the ease of assembly, and from the citrus and herbs that give it an ultra-fresh tang. (Plus, we bet it travels pretty well, for anyone looking for a no-fuss, on-the-go lunch.) Want to whip up this magical dish for yourself? Luckily, it couldn’t be simpler. Per the New York Post, here’s the recipe for Aniston’s protein-packed salad:

The Jennifer Aniston Salad

3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat

2-3 chopped small cucumbers

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/2 cup chopped mint

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Then, just toss the ingredients together until they’re mixed to your liking. Now dig in — hopefully surrounded by your own friends — and enjoy.