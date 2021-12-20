Share

Bid farewell to frumpy deskside salads and flavorless soups.

Tossing together lumps of romaine with whatever dressing’s stocked in your fridge never seems as appealing as ordering a beautiful restaurant salad for lunch. But between busy mornings and long afternoons filled with back-to-back calls, sometimes that bland salad seems like your only quick and healthy option. But what if you could become the master chef of your own delicious lunch? Well, you can! You might just need some inspiration.

That’s why we asked three foodies to share the delicious (and nutritious!) recipes they turn to when they’re in a lunch rut. The key is to meal-prep foundational ingredients so you’re not stuck whipping up a batch of rice for a bowl mid-day (we wish we had time for that). Bottling up a homemade dressing at the start of the week is another way to condense time spent prepping lunch in the kitchen.

Below, get inspired by six mouthwatering lunch recipes that are as easy to prep as they are to gobble down.

6 Quick, Easy, and Healthy Lunch Ideas and Recipes

Kylie Mazon-Chambers

“These bowls are inspired by poké but packed with greens. Since they include cooked shrimp, they make a great alternative if you don’t have access to high-quality, sushi-grade fish. Plus, crispy rice is my favorite way to use up leftover rice!” says Kylie Mazon-Chambers, founder of Cooking with Cocktail Rings and author of Share + Savor: Create Impressive + Indulgent Appetizer Boards for Any Occasion.

Kylie Mazon-Chambers

“This protein-packed vegetarian soup requires minimal effort and reheats well for easy lunches during chilly winter months,” says Mazon-Chambers.

Kylie Mazon-Chambers

“This Southwest salad recipe is made with BBQ chicken, cilantro lime dressing, corn, and black beans with butter lettuce for a flavorful salad,” says Mazon-Chambers. “Meal prep this recipe ahead of time and assemble just before serving for a light and delicious lunch throughout the week.”

Jillian Glenn

“This creamy coconut curry is a mouth-watering and simple make-ahead meal that can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner! It’s made with nutritious coconut milk, vegetables, and spices,” says Jillian Glenn, founder of Peanut Butter & Jilly and author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats: 60 Flavor-Packed Recipes with Less Than 400 Calories Per Serving. “Serve with crispy chickpeas to pack in the protein and keep you full all day!”

Jillian Glenn

“This is a 12-minute make-ahead lunch that’s as easy to make as it is filling and flavorful!” says Glenn. “Check off your veggies, complex carbs, healthy fats, and plant protein in one nutritious and delicious dish.”

