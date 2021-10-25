Share

By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the benefits of eating a plant-based diet. Eating veggie-forward can help you lose weight, but it also helps manage diabetes, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, and allows you to live longer, according to research by the National Institute of Health. But even if your stomach can’t handle the idea of not eating your favorite cheeseburger again, there are plenty of small steps you can take to introduce more plants and veggies into your daily diet.

Whether you are usually pressed for time or serious about becoming a hardcore vegan or vegetarian, there’s a specific vegan or vegetarian cookbook that’s right for you. And with so many easy-to-follow (and delicious!) vegetarian and vegan cookbooks out there, we rounded up our favorites to inspire your next healthy meal. (P.S. With Thanksgiving and the holidays right around the corner, you’re going to want to check out Celebrate, which provides mouthwatering plant-based recipes catered to those special occasions.)

The Best Vegetarian and Vegan Cookbooks

Love and Lemons Every Day by Jeanine Donofrio

Jeanine Donofrio’s popular food blog Love & Lemons features hundreds of vibrant, easy-to-make, plant-forward recipes. In her most recent cookbook, Love and Lemons Every Day, you’ll find delicious ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Think banana bread breakfast cookies and sweet potato wedges with farro and tahini.

Love Real Food by Kathryne Taylor

Love Real Food features over 100 plant-based recipes (designed for vegetarians, vegans, and even those who don’t want to give up meat). So, if you’ve got family members afraid to try a plant-based diet, this features plenty of alternative meat-free recipes that aim to taste like the real thing.

Vegetables: The Ultimate Cookbook by Laura Sorkin

This is the go-to cookbook for learning how to master the art of vegetable-forward mains and side dishes. While some recipes do include meat, the main character is fresh produce. Lauren Sorkin pulls from her experience as a farmer in Vermont to educate you on various farming practices. Plus, you’ll be inspired to try over 300 recipes like southwestern corn chowder and squash whoopie pies with ginger cream.

Celebrate: Plant-Based Recipes for Every Occasion by Bettina Campolucci Bordi

Featuring plant-based recipes for birthdays, barbecues, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more, this cookbook will provide dish inspiration for every gathering.

Root & Nourish: An Herbal Cookbook for Women’s Wellness by Abbey Rodriguez and Jennifer Kurdyla

Inspired by holistic health practices, Root & Nourish provides a basic understanding of how we can use food to nourish and fuel our mental health, reproductive systems, and digestion. You’ll find recipes for dishes like spaghetti squash boats with basil and oregano, cauliflower pizza, and matcha bites.

Plant-Based Diet in 30 Minutes by Ally Lazare

Let’s face it: We don’t always have time to cook for hours in the kitchen. That’s where this cookbook comes into play. There are over 100 delicious recipes in here that you can have on the table within 30 minutes or less, from stir-fries to curries to a dairy-free cheddar-style cheese sauce that tastes better than the real thing.

Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London’s Ottolenghi by Yotam Ottolenghi

Yotam Ottolenghi is a renowned chef and restaurateur in London. His first cookbook, Plenty, offers delicious and gourmet plant-forward recipes for every meal of the day. With imagery as gorgeous as the recipes taste, this cookbook will even look amazing on your coffee table when it’s not in use.

