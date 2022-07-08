Martha Stewart Has a Trick for Foolproof Fluffy Eggs — Here’s the Recipe

Share

Use this hack to rid your life of dreary, rubbery eggs.

Here at KCM, we believe in the power of Martha Stewart. After all, she’s a coastal style icon whose legendary food, famously luxurious tablescapes, and sharp approach to entrepreneurship are simultaneously effortless and meticulous. As a celebrity chef, she’s written nearly a hundred books and is a mainstay on TV — yet she still has the energy to regularly collaborate with Snoop Dogg and assemble some of our favorite delicious, nutritious meal kits. We’ve followed her for decades and our fully-stocked pantries and elegant dinner party plans are all the richer for it.

So of course, when we discovered that Martha had a helpful and simple egg hack, we were all ears. After all, despite cracking and cooking countless eggs, sometimes our scrambles turn out dense, rubbery, and just plain dull. And there’s nothing worse than a supposedly low-effort breakfast that ends up requiring emergency intervention.

It turns out that the secret to Martha’s hack is a very special piece of equipment: An espresso machine with a steam wand. New York chef Jody Williams turned Martha on to using a simple home cappuccino machine to steam eggs. If you don’t own a handy home machine, we have some good news for you: you can also use a much more affordable milk frother to achieve this enviable fluff. And if you need help looking for the best frother, we’ve got a good one lined up.

In true Martha fashion, this recipe recommends serving your exquisitely fluffy eggs alongside some luscious accouterments. She suggests prosciutto, smoked fish, soft or hard cheeses, or creme fraiche. You can also fry up a few strips of bacon — or keep your meal super minimalistic by serving the eggs alongside some humble pieces of buttered toast.

You can check out Martha’s recipe below, as borrowed from her prolific blog:

Ingredients

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon butter

Prosciutto and Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Smoked salmon, capers, and creme fraiche, for serving (optional)

Chevre cheese and sun-dried tomatoes, for serving (optional)

Crack eggs into a medium bowl; whisk to combine. Transfer to a large porcelain heat-proof pitcher and add butter. Submerge the steam wand of an espresso machine into pitcher and release steam, moving pitcher up, down, and side to side to evenly cook eggs, about 30 seconds. Serve immediately with desired toppings.