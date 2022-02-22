These 10 Meal Kits Will Save You Time and Money Without Sacrificing Flavor

Share

You’ll actually want to cook.

After a long day of work, cooking up a delicious meal from scratch might not be the first thing on your to-do list (if it is, please share your secrets with us). There are times when prepping ingredients, cooking them all, and serving them is just too much to do — and that’s totally fine! While we love a home-cooked meal, sometimes it’s just easier to order takeout. But, those meals add up quick, especially if you’re paying for delivery. And even the healthiest-sounding takeout is a lot less healthy than if you made it yourself.

Thankfully, meal kits offer the convenience of takeout meals at a fraction of the price. Some are ready to go after heating, others require a little more effort, but all of them are much easier to cook than a meal from scratch. There are options for just about any kind of budget, lifestyle, and diet, making it even simpler to cook for yourself, your partner, and your family any day of the week.

Whether you’re looking for something you can heat and eat, gourmet meals you can cook at home, or plant-based options that are more interesting than your usual, chances are there’s a meal kit subscription that fits your wants and needs. If you’re overwhelmed by all of the options out there, don’t worry. We’ve researched and rounded up 10 of our favorites.

Best Meal Kit and Delivery Services

Daily Harvest If you live alone or want an option that’s single-serve friendly, Daily Harvest is a great option. Not only do meals start around $6 per plate, but you can also get options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. From scrumptious oat bowls for breakfast to smoothies, harvest bowls and flatbreads for lunch, and grain bowls and soups for dinner, to ice cream and cookie-like bites for dessert, all your bases will be covered. buy here

HelloFresh Starting at $8 per serving, HelloFresh delivers meals for two on an ongoing basis for you and your family. You can choose from plans with two to five recipes per week (meaning four to ten servings per box), and you can skip weeks if need be. You can also set your preferences for the types of food you prefer, like meals that are quick and easy, vegetarian, pescatarian, family friendly, and more. After entering your preferences, you’ll pick from a plethora of meals and set your menu for the week. Overall, most meals take about 30 minutes or less to prep. And if you’re just cooking for yourself? Enjoy those extra servings as leftovers for another meal. buy here

Blue Apron Looking for restaurant-worthy meals that you can easily make yourself? Blue Apron has you covered. Each kit comes with pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions for creating your ideal meal. All of the ingredients are responsibly sourced and the box and ice packs are fully recyclable to reduce waste. Still not convinced? Meals are only about $10 per serving, which is still way cheaper than your favorite takeout — especially if you end up with leftovers. buy here

Home Chef If a no-prep option sounds like paradise, Home Chef is the way to go. While the company does offer pre-portioned meal kits that require some cooking, they also have heat and eat options for those with busy lifestyles. Some require being heated in the oven (and come in oven safe tins, so no cleanup required), while others can go right in the microwave for a super fast meal. At about $8 per plate, the convenience is worth the price. buy here

Freshly Freshly is essentially the next best thing to having your own personal chef. Each week, you’ll be able to choose from a list of meals and have them delivered to your door. Each meal is made fresh by a chef and is already cooked, meaning all you have to do is pop it in the microwave for a couple minutes before enjoying. With meals like chicken parm and chicken teriyaki bowls to choose from, you’ll never get bored with dinner either. buy here

Marley Spoon What if Martha Stewart could cook your meals for you? Sounds amazing, right? Marley Spoon offers meal kits with pre-measured ingredients based off the famous cook’s recipes. There are five meal categories to choose from (health and diet, vegetarian and vegan, meat and fish, under 30 minutes, and family-friendly), making it easy to choose what you want and need each week based on your preferences and dietary needs. Meals start at about $8.50 per serving, with the option to have anywhere from two to four meals delivered each week. buy here

EveryPlate Perhaps the most budget-friendly meal kit subscription is EveryPlate. Often the recipes ring in at under $6 per serving, which gets even lower if you end up buying a larger plan that feeds more people. Like most other meal kits, you can pick from categories like quick and easy, vegetarian, family friendly, and classic meals, making it easy to sift through dish options. The recipes are simple, classic meals that don’t take a lot of time or effort to cook, which is great if you aren’t an experienced chef. buy here

Gobble All it takes is 15 minutes to make a dish from the Gobble meal kit. Experienced chefs measure, cut, and prep all of the ingredients in the kit, so you have to do little work before throwing it in the oven. Each week, you’ll pick what you want on your menu, like waygu burgers or shrimp fettuccine, do some minor prep work like mixing sauces or marinating ingredients, cook it, and enjoy. Meals start at $12 per serving, which is pricier than some other options, but you’re paying for the convenience of not having to do any major work. buy here

Sun Basket If eating organic and clean is important to you, Sun Basket offers a variety of meals that only contain fresh, organic fruits and veggies and responsibly-sourced proteins. Meals are fully organic and start at $10 a serving, making it easy to eat healthily and deliciously with minimal effort. Some meals are also heat-only, which takes away any need to actually work to cook anything, while others require a few easy steps to prepare. buy here