Going Camping This Spring? We’ve Made Your Packing List for You!

Everything you need to survive in the wild…for a few days.

For many of us, camping evokes many types of memories: Wholesome moments roasting marshmallows around the campfire, interspersed with a lot of rashes, mosquito bites, wet sleeping bags, burned-out batteries, expletive-laced tent assemblies, and 10 p.m. exasperation dinners from the nearest drive-thru. Camping trips involve a lot of variables, but it should come as no surprise that having the right gear can make a huge difference in how positive your camping experience is. Whether you’re planning a multi-night trip or a sleepover in the backyard, we’ve rounded up some of the best camping gear to have on deck.

Best Camping Tent Walmart If you’re camping with the family (or just a big group that’s happy to sleep under the same polyester roof), we suggest the Coleman Montana 6-Person Tent. It’s a bit heavy so it isn’t the greatest choice if you’ve got a long hike ahead of you, but if you’re not planning to stray far from your campsite, it’s a great option. For a lightweight backpacking tent, try the Stoic Madrone 2-Person Tent. Buy Here

Best Sleeping Bag for Camping Backcountry For a good night’s sleep (or, as good as you can get while sleeping on the ground) the StoicGroundwork Single Sleeping Bag is absolutely the best bang for your buck. You’ll obviously need to upgrade to something a bit more heavy-duty if you’re planning on winter camping or if you’re going to be at a high altitude, but this one is great for spring, summer, and fall. Buy Here

Best Sleeping Pad Backcountry A sleeping pad is one of the most important things to remember when you’re packing, or you might as well be sleeping on the bare ground. The Stoic Clutch Air Mat is super lightweight and inflatable, so it takes up minimal space in your bag for maximum comfort. Buy Here

Best Camping Chair REI There’s a reason why campers have gone crazy for The Crazy Creek since 1987. It’s lightweight, portable, comfortable, comes in a ton of colors, and is so much fun to rock back and forth on the ground in. Just make sure one of your buddies doesn’t sneak up behind you and unclip the straps because you’ll wind up lying in the ground! Buy Here

Best Hiking Boots for Camping Backcountry Hiking boots can be a huge investment, and one you might not be willing to make if you’re not planning to climb Everest anytime soon. That’s why we recommend The Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Shoe. They’re incredibly reasonably priced, super comfortable, require very little breaking in, and are perfect for the beginner to intermediate hiker. Buy Here

Best Backpack for Camping Walmart If you’re going to be the one lugging the tent, the cookware, and all of the food, you’re going to need a backpack that can handle the load. The TETON Sports Hiker 3700 is as intense as the name suggests — it’s light, thickly padded for comfort, has a rain cover, and all of the space you could ever want. Buy Here

Best Camping Water Bottle Welly If you’re going to be doing an intense hike, a CamelBak reservoir (which is basically just a big plastic bag full of water that you put into your backpack and drink from through a straw) is your best bet. For the less intense camper, Welly’s 28 oz. Traveler is a product we’d recommend time and time again. It’s a little bit heavy, but it can hold plenty of water and will keep it cold (or hot) for as long as you need. Buy Here

Best First Aid Kit for Camping Backcountry You never think you’ll need a first aid kit…until you need a first aid kit. This is another essential packing item we highly recommend you add to your list. Adventure Medical Kits’ Ultralight & Watertight Medical Kit is specifically designed for hikers and campers and — as you might have guessed — is both lightweight and waterproof. It has bandages galore, plus some pain relievers, tweezers, and wound-care supplies. Buy Here

Best Camping Cooler Backcountry For the casual camper, you need someplace to put your hotdogs, your s’mores materials, and maybe even a few beers. The Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler leads the way as a high-quality, durable option, but it is quite expensive. For something a little more reasonable, we recommend the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Zipperless Hardbody Cooler, which comes in multiple sizes to accommodate smaller and larger parties alike. Buy Here

Best Headlamp for Camping Backcountry When the campfire’s gone out, you don’t want to be left in total darkness — especially if you want to tell ghost stories in your tent, or more importantly, if you’re taking a trip to the bathroom! That’s where a headlamp comes in handy. We like this simple one from Black Diamond, which covers your basic needs and is inexpensive enough to buy a couple for your trip. Buy Here

Best Camping Stove Backcountry The MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove is so tiny you’ll forget you’re even carrying it…until it’s time for dinner. That’s when you’ll be thankful you brought this little guy, who can boil a liter of water in just three and a half minutes. Buy Here

Best Camping Cookware Backcountry The GSI Outdoors Halulite MicroDualist Cook Set sort of reminds us of Mary Poppins’ bag — weighing in at just over a pound, this little sack contains a .4-liter pot with locking handle, a nylon strainer lid, two 14 fl. oz. bowls, two 14 fl. oz. insulated mugs, 2 sip through lids, and 2 telescoping “foons” — otherwise known as sporks. Buy Here

Best Water Filter for Camping Walmart If you’re going to be taking a long hike to your campsite or will be cooking there, a water filter is a must. The 1-gallon Sawyer Gravity Water Filter is a favorite among hikers and campers alike because you can easily fill it up anywhere for clean, drinkable water. Buy Here

Once you've finished eating, it's time to clean up. The biggest rule of camping is "carry in, carry out," and harsh dish cleaners can be awful for the environment. Sea to Summit makes an awesome biodegradable all-purpose cleaner…and we mean all-purpose! From your dishes to your hair, this highly concentrated soap does it all and comes with a handy pot scrubber. Buy Here

Best Sunscreen for Camping Supergoop Don’t let your vacation turn into a nightmare by forgetting sunscreen. Finding the right sunscreen for your skin is super important, and we love Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion. Just make sure you get the right level of SPF for your skin! Buy Here

Best Bug Spray for Camping Thistle Farms Like ants at a picnic, mosquitos at a camping trip can be a real bummer, so make sure to pack some quality bug spray before you head out. This DEET-free but effective Essential Oil Bug Spray is one of Thistle Farms’ bestsellers. Buy Here

Best Charger for Camping GoalZero If you’re useless with a compass and addicted to your Instagram, you might want to think about bringing a portable charger with you on your trip. The GoalZero Nomad 5 Portable Solar Charger is a great solution for all of you tech-addicted hikers and campers out there. Buy Here