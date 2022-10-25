Wake Up Refreshed: These Products Will Help You Adjust to the End of Daylight Savings

Share

Reduce discomfort and sleep issues with these handy tools.

Buckle up: Daylight saving time (DST) is ending once again. On Sunday, November 6th, we will set our clocks back an hour — “falling back” and gaining a (much-needed) hour of sleep. Most of us — especially those who suffer sleep deprivation — usually feel fairly happy about falling back; it’s much comfier than springing forward.

According to the Sleep Foundation, however, the end of daylight saving time can disrupt your circadian rhythm and lead to discomfort as you adjust to your new wake-up time. Creating a nighttime routine and adhering to a consistent sleep schedule can help ease the transition, but fiddling with your mindset and your daily schedule will be easier if you have some helpful instruments on hand. In this list, we’ll focus on products that will help your body accept the wonkiness of time changes. We’ve also written up some pretty sage advice for grappling with time changes if you need additional counsel. Let’s look at the healthiest ways to fall back without giving in to grogginess.

Products to Help You Adjust to the End of Daylight Savings

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon A trick to help you wake up in the morning is to start your day with an invigorating shower. Blast your favorite playlist, album, podcast, or radio show from a waterproof bluetooth speaker while you get ready for your day. We found one that even has a removable suction cup and LED light ring that dances along with your music. $17 at Amazon

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Amazon KCM’s Emily recommended this wake-up light in her review of the best products to help you start your day, and we definitely agree. The Philips Smartsleep clock is a giant smart light that simulates the sunrise, so it’ll wake you up gently and gradually. $100 at Amazon

Eucalypso Classic Sheet Set Eucalypso Tossing out your old sheets in favor of a breathable, high-tech upgrade can totally refresh your quality of sleep. We love this set because the sheets are made from eucalyptus wood pulp; The result is silky smooth, antibacterial, and hypoallergenic linens your skin will appreciate. $159 at Eucalypso

Cuisinart Progammable Coffee Maker Amazon If you’re into coffee, you know that a fresh cup can be a lifesaver first thing in the morning. We love this machine because it has 24 hour programability — you can set it to brew a fresh pot at any time of day. That means you can wake up to the smell of coffee, which can be fairly effective for coaxing a sleepyhead into the land of the living. $74 at Amazon

Dreo Space Heater Walmart Most of us have trouble emerging from a warm cocoon of blankets on cold winter mornings. If you’re unable to keep central heat pumping all night (a fairly expensive and wasteful option for many of us) a space heater can speed up the transition into your morning routine. We love this one because it’s small and portable but still packs a punch, and it has a timer function. $45 at Walmart

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask Anthropologie We’ve already sung the praises of weighted blankets. But why stop there? For light-sensitive sleepers, a weighted eye mask may help you ease into restful sleep much faster. Plus, side sleepers say that it stays on without a hitch. $34 at Anthropologie

Hatch Restore Lamp Amazon Need a device that can transition you to sleep and wake you up (peacefully)? Hatch has you covered. This innovative company develops tools to bolster your nighttime and morning routines. The Restore lamp is a multi-purpose device with a warm, sunrise alarm light, digital display, and plenty of channels that contain soothing sounds for waking up and going to sleep. $130 at Hatch

Neck Relief Ergonomic Cervical Pillow Cushion Lab Do you fight with your pillow during the night, hoping to wring an extra ounce of comfort from it? Whether you have neck pain or naturally get achy from lying down for eight hours, a firm yet soft cushion might be the answer. The sloped, neck alignment ramp will gently relieve and prevent pain (because who wants to feel pain while they’re trying to sleep?). $75 at Cushion Lab

Blackout Curtains Amazon While the end of daylight savings brings longer nights, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone will benefit from the darkness. If you live in an urban area or near obnoxious streetlights, chances are you might be unable to maintain a truly restful nighttime routine. One reviewer gushes that these curtains are well worth the investment: “They have a smooth, creamy, rich texture while feeling luxurious and weighty. I like the black out lining. Absolutely no light gets through.” $23 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Research shows that reading before bed can help relieve insomnia. However, there’s no denying that reading on a phone or tablet is infinitely easier than lugging a hardcover book to bed — except those devices notoriously promote poor sleep hygiene. We love this Kindle Paperwhite reader because you can adjust the device to emit warm, amber light instead of harsh blue light. It’s light, perfect for traveling, and easy on the eyes. $140 at Amazon

Products you buy through our links might earn us a commission.