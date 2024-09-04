Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Her Battles With Skin Cancer

Share

After more than 15 surgeries, here’s what she wants you to know.

You might feel like summer is in the rearview mirror as soon as Labor Day hits, but the season doesn’t actually come to a close until Sept. 22, meaning we’ve still got weeks of sunshine to soak up before autumn sets in. And while you’re doing so, it’s absolutely essential to protect your body’s largest organ — your skin.

No one knows that better than Teddi Mellencamp, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp. She’s had more than 15 surgeries to remove melanoma from her skin, so she’s learned a whole lot about what happens after being diagnosed — and how to protect against this disease in the first place. We chatted with Mellencamp about her crucial advice for avoiding skin cancer and the crucial screenings that are too important to be missed.

Katie Couric Media: When did you have your first bout with skin cancer? What was your biggest takeaway from that experience?

Teddi Mellencamp: [Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate] Kyle Richards was actually the one who encouraged me to book an appointment with a dermatologist. In March of 2022, we were running together, and she noticed an irregularity on my back and insisted I get it checked. I went in, they biopsied it, and it came back as stage 2 melanoma. It was classified as melanoma “in situ,” which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper. The experience was that wake-up call I needed to take my health seriously and be proactive about my cancer screenings, because the outcome could have been much worse.

Prior to that, I avoided getting my skin checked for a very long time because of anxiety. I think this is a pretty common fear most people have when it comes to visiting the doctor, but you have to listen to your body. Don’t ignore the messages it’s sending you. You are your own best advocate, and you know when something isn’t right. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize these screenings. The end of summer vacation and beginning of the new school year is a great reminder for everyone to get your appointments in the books today — especially busy moms, who often put themselves last on their family’s to-do list.

You believe that follow-up appointments are just as important as getting that first check. Why might some people overlook this crucial next step?

My medical team and I decided that it would be best for me to have follow-up appointments every three months. During my checkup in April, my doctor uncovered a spot on my back that was biopsied and came back as melanoma. Recently, in July, I got two new spots removed from my back. One came back as melanoma, so I have to go for another surgery. So much can happen in three months, especially if you have a history of cancer. For me, I’ve had melanoma surgically removed over 15 times.

We always think, “It won’t happen to me.” But cancer rates are rising, and cancer of the skin is by far the most common of all cancers. What I had, melanoma, accounts for 1 percent of skin cancers but causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths. When caught in its earlier stages, melanoma is beatable in 99 percent of cases. That’s why screening is so important.

We’ve followed along your melanoma journey on Instagram, where you regularly urge your followers to schedule their own screenings. You’ve even collaborated with Stand Up To Cancer.

Katie Couric is a dear friend of mine. I’ve been personally inspired by her resilience through her own personal touchpoints with cancer, and her broader efforts to help the community as a co-founder of SU2C. I’ve had the privilege of supporting SU2C’s important mission numerous times.

What I love about SU2C is their commitment not only to those currently facing a cancer diagnosis, but also their investment in preventing future cancer cases. They’re doing this by focusing new research efforts on catching cancer in its earliest, most curable stages. As part of my treatment, I went on a 5-week immunotherapy cream. Immunotherapy is one of those game-changing cancer treatments that trains the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. Sadly, the immunotherapy therapy did not work on my melanomas, which shows that while there has been much progress in cancer research, everyone’s cancer is different and there’s still important work to be done.

Early detection is a key to this; but it’s still an overwhelmingly under-funded area of cancer research. SU2C is really leading the charge behind this effort to give people like me a fighting chance. You can learn more about how you can help right here.

How can people be more proactive about their health? Do you have conversations with your loved ones about screenings?

In the summer, we spend more time outdoors and in the sun. My family has been supporting my daughter Slate and I competing in equestrian events. We take precautions, like wearing a daily broad spectrum SPF 30 or above sunscreen, clothing that is SPF-protective, and limiting sun exposure when UV rays are the most intense (midday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.). Experts also recommend doing a monthly self-exam in between checkups, to look for new or changing spots on your skin. Overall, talk to your doctor to see what’s best for you given your own unique family history and lifestyle.

A cancer diagnosis can be scary, but I’ve found being honest and having candid conversations with my kids has been the best for us. I assure them I’m on top of it, and we know the alternative of not handling it could be much worse. My family’s support and the messages I’ve received from my followers telling me they are getting tested keeps me going.