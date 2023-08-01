Catch It While You Can! Everything Leaving Netflix in August

Share

You’ve got one last chance to catch these gems before they’re gone.

We’ve already told you about all the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this month, but with that good news also comes bad: Some beloved projects are leaving the service throughout the month. You never know when something might pop up on streaming again (or which of the many services it’ll go to next), so the next few weeks could be your last opportunity for a while to check out some of these fantastic movies and television series.

We’ve got your comprehensive guide to everything that’s dropping off Netflix’s collection this month, including a few highlights that we definitely recommend seeing before they’re gone.

Must-Watch Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Les Misérables (Leaving 8/15)

Set in the early 19th century, Les Mis is tailor-made for those who want a big, heaping portion of tragedy in their musical theater. Plus, this 2012 film adaptation of the famous story includes appearances from stars like Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Leaving 8/31)

Speaking of tragedy, you might want to break out the tissues before watching this utterly gripping drama. Without giving anything away, If Beale Street Could Talk follows a young couple in New York City making their own way in the 1970s. When one of them is accused of a crime, both must deal with the devastating fallout.

The Italian Job (Leaving 8/31)

In the mood to witness a heist (from the comfort of your couch, of course)? The Italian Job proves that a dose of action doesn’t equate to poor pacing and dull dialogue. The movie follows a gang of thieves who are hellbent on getting revenge. Their goal? Robbing an ex-associate who previously double-crossed them. Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, and Seth Green star in this must-watch film.

Mean Girls (Leaving 8/31)

If you want a laugh, heist movies and tear-jerking dramas won’t really do the trick. Instead, Tina Fey fans should turn to the SNL writer’s first feature film, which follows a clueless transfer student getting a disastrous introduction to American high school. While the calc classes and Spring Fling dances may be a thing of the past for most of us, the themes about acceptance are evergreen.

Sleepless in Seattle (Leaving 8/31)

If you’re a fan of all things rom-com, you must have a quiet night in with this movie before it leaves Netflix. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the film explores the lives of two romantics who connect by chance one evening via a late-night radio talk show. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll get wistful every time you so much as think of the Empire State Building.

All the Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Leaving 8/12/23

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 8/14/23

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving 8/15/23

Les Misérables

Leaving 8/24/23

Jobs

Leaving 8/31/23

A Knight’s Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She’s Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle