Strap in: there’s more content coming to Netflix next month than you’ll know what to do with.

It’s everyone’s favorite day — no, not Christmas day or Black Friday — although, with these special treats, it certainly feels like it! It’s the day when we share everything coming to Netflix next month! As usual, the list did not disappoint, and there’s truly something on here to tickle anyone’s fancy. Whether you’re looking for a movie featuring big stars on the small screen (we’re looking at you, Sandra Bullock) or a new season of one of your favorite shows (aimez-vous Emily in Paris?), this month is chock-full of new films, series, and seasons. We’ve picked out a few goodies that caught our eye (honorable mention goes to the new Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling Tampa), but check out the full list so you can mark your calendars and get ready to unwind after the holidays snuggled up in front of a show you can’t help but binge.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in December

Don’t Look Up

Picture this: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Ariana Grande all walk onto a movie set. It must be one heck of a script if it got these legends together, right? See what you think of Netflix’s description of this star-studded film (in our opinion, they decided the cast spoke for itself so didn’t spend any extra dough bothering to write a compelling plot synopsis): Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Emily in Paris Season 2

Bonjour! Apparently your favorite American she-wolf in Paris wasn’t ready to say bon voyage just yet, because she’s back for a second season — and she’s looking trés chic, as usual. Here’s what Netflix says we can expect from season deux: More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble. Will her late-night rendezvous lead to a fiancé, or will she just be another cliché? Only time will tell!

The Power of the Dog

There are two things that puts a movie on our must-watch list: an Oscar-winning female director…and Benedict Cumberbatch. So sign us up for this one, which stars Cumberbatch and is written and directed by Jane Campion. According to Netflix: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Oh Cumberbatch, you always have a heart of gold in the end!

The Lost Daughter

Netflix must have had a big ole’ windfall this season, because The Lost Daughter is yet another film with an A-list cast of stars. Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Ed Harris? Say no more — we’re in. Netflix describes: A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past. While this may sound a little dark, there are few things in life that bring us joy quite like Colman at the English seaside, so we are 100 percent in.

Money Heist: Part 5, Volume 2

A show pretentious enough to distinguish its seasons in parts and volumes would usually make us roll our eyes, but Money Heist is good enough to get away with it. This Spanish thriller has captivated audiences worldwide, and the second volume of the fifth season (excuse us, “part”) is where this heist ends. Netflix says: The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank. So clearly you’ve got to watch all of the parts and volumes before this final installment will make any sense (have they been in the bank the whole time?!) but trust us— it’s worth the watch.

A California Christmas: City Lights

You didn’t think we’d go through this whole list of favorites without including at least one holiday movie, did you? Now we’ve got to warn you, as we’ve spent the past few weeks describing every holiday movie of the past and present, the concept of this film isn’t exactly original…and we have a sneaking suspicion that this movie got lost at Netflix on its journey over to Hallmark. But regardless, it’s just the type of holiday marshmallow fluff we need this time of year. Here’s what Netflix has to say: A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco — with wedding bells on the horizon. No conflict? No problem. And to all a good night.

The Unforgivable

Move over, Birdbox, there’s a new Sandy Bullock Netflix thriller in town. There’s nothing we love more than when Hollywood asks us to suspend our disbelief and pretend that Sandra Bullock isn’t the most beautiful angel alive, but is actually a violent criminal. Okay Netflix, we’ll play along *wink*. Netflix says: Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

Queer Eye Season 6

If you haven’t fallen in love with the fab five by now, all we can say is that you’re missin’ out. Whether you’re a Tan, a Jonathan, a Karamo, a Bobby, or an Antoni (or even if you’re a Bobby who thinks he’s a Jonathan) you’re in for some tears and some cheers with the series that just keeps getting better with age. Here’s what Netflix has to say: Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Do you remember that year when Netflix dropped Making A Murderer on us the week between Christmas and New Year’s, and we all spent the next four days word-vomiting about the corruption of the American justice system and our deep hatred for Ken Kratz? Well this one’s for you true crime fans: from the makers of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel comes a new installment that we have a feeling will scratch your true-crime itch. Here’s what the show is about, according to Netflix: Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Everything Coming to Netflix in December

Avail. 12/1/21

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

Lost in Space: Season 3

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Avail. 12/2/21

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Escalona: Season 1

Single All the Way

The Whole Truth

Avail. 12/3/21

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Mixtape

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Avail. 12/5/21

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Avail. 12/6/21

David and the Elves

Voir

Avail. 12/7/21

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Avail. 12/8/21

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Avail. 12/9/21

Asakusa Kid

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Avail. 12/10/21

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still Out of My League

Two

The Unforgivable

Avail. 12/11/21

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Avail. 12/12/21

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Avail. 12/13/21

Eye in the Sky

Avail. 12/14/21

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Avail. 12/15/21

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

The Giver

The Hand of God

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 12/16/21

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Aggretsuko: Season 4

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Avail. 12/17/21

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

The Witcher: Season 2

Avail. 12/18/21

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Avail. 12/19/21

What Happened in Oslo

Avail. 12/20/21

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Avail. 12/21/21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Avail. 12/22/21

Emily in Paris: Season 2

Avail. 12/23/21

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

Avail. 12/24/21

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don’t Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

Stand By Me Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Avail. 12/25/21

Single’s Inferno

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Avail. 12/26/21

Lulli

Avail. 12/28/21

Word Party Presents: Math!

Avail. 12/29/21

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Avail. 12/30/21

Kitz

Hilda and the Mountain King

Avail. 12/31/21

Cobra Kai: Season 4

The Lost Daughter

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Seal Team