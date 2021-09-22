Entertainment September 22, 2021

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in October

By Emily Pinto

We’ve listed out every single new show, movie, and documentary hitting the streaming platform this October, and we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks just for you.

If you’re a Netflix junkie, then strap in, because the amount of original and acquired content coming to the streaming service this October is enormous. We’ve listed all of it below, but to make your job easier, we’ve picked out a few notable highlights to look out for throughout the month. Some of your favorite shows are returning (including one particularly scary one just in time for Halloween) and there are some brand-new films and series we can’t wait to try. Happy streaming!

Notable New Content:

Seinfeld (available October 1st)

Seinfeld coming to Netflix is BIG news, especially if you’re still mourning the loss of Friends. Now you’ve got all nine seasons — yes, that means 180 episodes — of Seinfeld at your fingertips. This calls for a Festivus! 

The Guilty (available October 1st)

Jake Gyllenhaal fans, this one’s for you. In this original film, 911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger —but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and that facing the truth is the only way out.

There’s Someone Inside your House (October 6th)

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix is rolling out some spooky original horror movies. This one sounds right up our alley:

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. But as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a lifelike mask of their faces. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani — along with her friends — must discover the killer’s identity before she becomes a victim herself. 

The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 2 (October 11th)

The baby-sitters are back!

Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, Netflix’s first season of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the popular ‘90s book series of the same name, is a that’ll hit you right in the feels. It’s the wholesome, heartfelt story of a group of pre-teen girlfriends who start a babysitting service. Season one was adorable and escapist, but also managed to tackle some pretty serious topics, so we have high expectations for season 2.

You, Season 3 (October 15th) 

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti at Love in You, season 3

Whether you absolutely detest murderer Joe Goldberg or you’re weirdly attracted to him, we’ve got good news for You fans: The sexy serial killer is back, and this time, it’s a family affair! Here’s what we know: “In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Sex, Love & Goop (October 21st) 

Michaela Boehm and Gwyneth Paltrow in Sex, Love & Goop

Just when you thought Gwyneth Paltrow was all Goop’d out, she comes back for more. In this new reality show, courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy, with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts. We expect those infamous Goop vibrators may be involved.

Here are all the classic films coming to Netflix on October 1st:

Avail. 10/1/21

  • A Knight’s Tale
  • An Inconvenient Truth
  • Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
  • As Good as It Gets
  • Awakenings
  • B.A.P.S.
  • Bad Teacher
  • The Cave
  • Desperado
  • The Devil Inside
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Double Team
  • The DUFF
  • Eagle Eye
  • Endless Love
  • Ghost
  • Gladiator
  • Hairspray (2007)
  • The Holiday
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Malcolm X
  • Observe and Report
  • Once Upon a Time in Mexico
  • Project X
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumor Has It…
  • Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
  • Serendipity
  • Spy Kids
  • Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
  • Spy Kids 3: Game Over
  • Step Brothers
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Till Death
  • Titanic
  • Tommy Boy
  • Unthinkable
  • Waterworld
  • Zodiac

And here’s all the brand-new content available in October:

We put a little Jack-o’-lantern next to anything that’d be a good fit for Halloween, because we live to serve.

Avail. 10/1/21

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES 

🎃 Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/3/21

Scissor Seven: Season 3 NETFLIX ANIME 

Upcoming Summer NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 10/4/21

On My Block: Season 4 NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/5/21

🎃 Escape The Undertaker NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/6/21

Bad Sport  NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas NETFLIX SERIES 

Love Is Blind: Brazil NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 

🎃 There’s Someone Inside Your House NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 10/7/21

The Billion Dollar Code NETFLIX SERIES 

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES 

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 10/8/21

🎃 A Tale Dark & GrimmNETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/9/21

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 

Insidious: Chapter 2

Avail. 10/11/21

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection NETFLIX SERIES 

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

Avail. 10/12/21

Bright: Samurai Soul NETFLIX ANIME 

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Mighty Express: Season 5 NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Avail. 10/13/21

🎃 Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate NETFLIX FILM 

Operation Hyacinth NETFLIX FILM 

Love Is Blind: Brazil NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 

Reflection of You NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Avail. 10/14/21

Another Life: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 10/15/21

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle NETFLIX FILM 

The Four of Us NETFLIX FILM 

Karma’s World NETFLIX FAMILY 

Little Things: Season 4 NETFLIX SERIES 

My Name NETFLIX SERIES 

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

🎃 Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween NETFLIX FAMILY 

🎃 The Trip NETFLIX FILM 

🎃 You: Season 3 NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/16/21

Misfit: The Series NETFLIX FAMILY 

​​Victoria & Abdul

Avail. 10/19/21

In for a Murder NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 10/20/21

Found NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 NETFLIX FAMILY 

Love Is Blind: Brazil NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) 

🎃 Night Teeth NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together NETFLIX FILM 

Avail. 10/21/21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders NETFLIX SERIES 

Komi Can’t Communicate NETFLIX ANIME 

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam NETFLIX SERIES 

Sex, Love & goop NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/22/21

Adventure Beast NETFLIX SERIES

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth NETFLIX FILM 

🎃 Locke & Key: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series NETFLIX SERIES 

Roaring Twenties NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 10/24/21

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Avail. 10/25/21

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Avail. 10/26/21

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 10/27/21

Begin Again

🎃 Hypnotic NETFLIX FILM

🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 NETFLIX FILM 

Sintonia: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES 

Wentworth: Season 8

Avail. 10/28/21

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3NETFLIX SERIES 

The Motive NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 10/29/21

Army of Thieves NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother NETFLIX FILM 

Mythomaniac: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES 

Roaring Twenties NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25

The Time It Takes NETFLIX SERIES 

