Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in October

We’ve listed out every single new show, movie, and documentary hitting the streaming platform this October, and we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks just for you.
If you’re a Netflix junkie, then strap in, because the amount of original and acquired content coming to the streaming service this October is enormous. We’ve listed all of it below, but to make your job easier, we’ve picked out a few notable highlights to look out for throughout the month. Some of your favorite shows are returning (including one particularly scary one just in time for Halloween) and there are some brand-new films and series we can’t wait to try. Happy streaming!
Notable New Content:
Seinfeld (available October 1st)
Seinfeld coming to Netflix is BIG news, especially if you’re still mourning the loss of Friends. Now you’ve got all nine seasons — yes, that means 180 episodes — of Seinfeld at your fingertips. This calls for a Festivus!
The Guilty (available October 1st)
Jake Gyllenhaal fans, this one’s for you. In this original film, 911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger —but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and that facing the truth is the only way out.
There’s Someone Inside your House (October 6th)
Just in time for Halloween, Netflix is rolling out some spooky original horror movies. This one sounds right up our alley:
Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. But as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a lifelike mask of their faces. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani — along with her friends — must discover the killer’s identity before she becomes a victim herself.
The Baby-Sitters Club, Season 2 (October 11th)
Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, Netflix’s first season of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the popular ‘90s book series of the same name, is a that’ll hit you right in the feels. It’s the wholesome, heartfelt story of a group of pre-teen girlfriends who start a babysitting service. Season one was adorable and escapist, but also managed to tackle some pretty serious topics, so we have high expectations for season 2.
You, Season 3 (October 15th)
Whether you absolutely detest murderer Joe Goldberg or you’re weirdly attracted to him, we’ve got good news for You fans: The sexy serial killer is back, and this time, it’s a family affair! Here’s what we know: “In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”
Sex, Love & Goop (October 21st)
Just when you thought Gwyneth Paltrow was all Goop’d out, she comes back for more. In this new reality show, courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy, with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts. We expect those infamous Goop vibrators may be involved.
Here are all the classic films coming to Netflix on October 1st:
Avail. 10/1/21
- A Knight’s Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
And here’s all the brand-new content available in October:
We put a little Jack-o’-lantern next to anything that’d be a good fit for Halloween, because we live to serve.
Avail. 10/1/21
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
🎃 Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/3/21
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/4/21
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/5/21
🎃 Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/6/21
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
🎃 There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/7/21
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/8/21
🎃 A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/9/21
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2
Avail. 10/11/21
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Avail. 10/12/21
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Avail. 10/13/21
🎃 Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Operation Hyacinth — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Avail. 10/14/21
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/15/21
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
🎃 Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
🎃 The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
🎃 You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/16/21
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdul
Avail. 10/19/21
In for a Murder — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/20/21
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
🎃 Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/21/21
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/22/21
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
🎃 Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/24/21
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Avail. 10/25/21
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Avail. 10/26/21
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 10/27/21
Begin Again
🎃 Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wentworth: Season 8
Avail. 10/28/21
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 10/29/21
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
Thomas and Friends: Season 25
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES