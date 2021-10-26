Share

As she launches her new memoir, we asked Katie what it was like to write it.

Katie’s new memoir, Going There, already drummed up quite a bit of excitement leading up to its release (make sure to order your copy, if you haven’t already). As we eagerly awaited the full book, we wanted to know — what was it like to write it, to collect all her accomplishments and reflect on them, to look back on trying times and share them with the world, and to share her most inner thoughts and fears for, in some cases, the first time?

We sat down with Katie to ask her what the writing process was like, what she had to leave out of the book but wishes she could have included, and what she learned about herself along the way. Turns out she kept a pretty good vault of material to reference while writing — an entire basement full, to be exact — and it includes some unbelievable artifacts.

KCM: Why did you decide to write a memoir?

Katie: Looking back on my life at age 64, I thought it was worth taking pen to paper and reflecting on the many experiences I’ve had, the stories I’ve covered, the cultural changes I’ve witnessed, and some of the losses I’ve endured. Mine is a story of one woman at a particular period in time who tried to achieve her goals in both the workplace and as a wife and mother. I think a lot of people will relate to my experiences, and maybe they’ll help people gain deeper insights into their own lives and challenges.

What are you most excited for people to learn more about?

My family! I had incredible parents who gave me the foundation to manage and navigate everything that happened to me in my personal and professional life. When you go from being unknown to being a public figure, it can be quite destabilizing and difficult. I feel so fortunate that my parents instilled such strong values in me, and that they gave me their unconditional love and support.

Is there anything you couldn’t include in the book that you wish you had?

I wish I’d been able to talk about my college experience more. I loved the University of Virginia, but I also sometimes felt ambivalent about the attitudes and traditions that existed there, which I talk a little bit about in the book. But I had so much fun writing for the paper, and joining a sorority my last year, and living on the lawn, and majoring in American Studies. I got an A-plus in intellectual and cultural history, which was my proudest moment. I made some incredible lifelong friends there, but I couldn’t include everything about that time, or I’d have a two-volume memoir. I don’t think anybody would be interested in that.

What surprised you most about the writing process?

How much material I had! I kept so many things in my basement — boxes of files ranging from every speech I ever gave to mass cards to condolence letters that I received from people I didn’t even know to letters from well-known people like John McCain, JFK Jr., and Gloria Steinem. I’m a terrible packrat, but in this case, it really came in handy.

I was also surprised at how much this book required me to reflect on certain stories and the way we covered them at the time — how much the coverage really reflected the times, and how these stories might be covered now.

What did you learn about yourself while writing the book?

I learned that I’m a pretty good writer! We all have many different sides, and it was really fascinating for me to explore all of mine. I learned that as a society, we’re still evolving when it comes to how we perceive and characterize women in power. While we’ve made great progress, we have miles to go before we sleep.

