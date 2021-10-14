Share

From Jennifer Garner to Chance the Rapper, check out all the fascinating people joining Katie on her book tour.

Katie is hitting the road, and could be coming to your hometown! She’s making nine stops on her Going There book tour and will be joined in each city by one of her famous friends. The tour, in partnership with P&G, kicks off on Oct. 28 in Boston with Queer Eye’s Tan France. She’ll also be joined by Ina Garten in Atlanta, Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles, and more. (Check out the full line-up below!)

At each stop, Katie will invite attendees into her personal and professional life, opening up about her journey to become one of our most beloved broadcasters — and all the bumps along the way. She’ll give guests an inside look at how she covered the events that have come to define our era — from Princess Diana’s death to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And will open up about the people and experiences that have shaped her, and informed her advocacy work.



The award-winning journalist will be sharing snippets of her first-ever memoir and will be honoring local grassroots charities with special surprises throughout the tour. Tickets are still available here!

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre: Special Guest, Tan France

Oct. 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre: Special Guests, SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor and Chloe Fineman

Oct. 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem: Special Guest, Kara Swisher

Nov. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia: Special Guest, Savannah Guthrie

Nov 6 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre: Special Guest, Chance The Rapper

Nov. 8 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall: Special Guest, Ina Garten

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre: Special Guest, Jennifer Garner

Nov. 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic: Special Guest, Leslie Jordan

Nov. 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium: Special Guests, Brad & Kimberly Paisley

In partnership with P&G