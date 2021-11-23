Katie Shares What She’s Thankful For This Year

Share

Katie has got a lot to be grateful for this year, and she wants to share some of that gratitude with you.

It’s been a whirlwind year for many of us, and Katie is no exception. Not only did she finally finish and publish her memoir Going There, but she went on a multi-city book tour where she met with friends, fans, and some very cool celebrity guests. As the excitement of the book launch and tour subsides, Katie took some time to reflect on what she’s thankful for. This is a topic that many of us don’t think about often, and with good reason — between the pandemic, our personal day-to-day stresses, and the never-ending news cycle, it’s easy to forget all there is to be grateful for in our lives. Katie’s list covers quite a lot — from the little things like her favorite cookies to the biggest things like her wonderful and supportive family. We hope her list will inspire you to make a list of your own, and that in times of hardship you can go back to that list and remember that for every bad thing we’re dealt, we still have reasons to be grateful.

This Year, Katie’s Thankful For…

Dr. Fauci

We’re thankful for her interview with Dr. Fauci that cleared up many Covid misconceptions!

Dolly Parton

Katie loves her some country music! Which is why she was so thrilled to visit Nashville on her Going There book tour with special guests Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley.

Exercise!

You know Katie can still do her headstand, right?

Tate’s Cookies

Who isn’t grateful for cookies in general?

Kate Winslet

If you listen to her interview with Kate Winslet, you’ll understand why.

My hard-working KCM team!

The edit team’s Ryan, Maggie, and Clare are some proud KCMers! (Not weird at all to wear your boss’s face on your chest…)

The team behind Going There and the Going There tour!

They kept that crazy train rolling along!

Ellie and Carrie!

And the gorgeous wedding!

Molner!

He’s pretty smitten with her, too.

My in-laws Herb and Paula!

Amazing in-laws are hard to come by!

John’s daughter and son Allie and Henry

The perfect blended fam!

John with his father Herb, daughter Allie, son Henry, and mother Paula

My sister Kiki and brother Johnny

Katie’s siblings have forever been her support system.

Katie with her parents, sisters Emily and Kiki, and brother Johnny

Dogs

She finally got to meet Ellie’s new pup!

Stand Up to Cancer team and researchers

Katie’s pride and joy.

Teachers

Adele’s pretty grateful for teachers, too.

Frontline and healthcare workers

We wouldn’t have made it this far without them.

Journalists

One of Katie’s favorite moments from the book tour? Talking to Savannah Guthrie about the state of journalism. But she also loved picking Kara’s Swisher’s brilliant mind.

Katie and journalist Kara Swisher

Vodka

Everyone needs a martini now and then.

Finishing my memoir…

It was a real “labor of love.”

And everyone who read it and joined me on the road, including my special guests!