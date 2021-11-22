Watch This Emotional Moment From the New Adele Special

Share

With the release of her new album, 30, Adele has been seemingly everywhere lately. From countless interviews to the One Night Only Oprah special, the UK superstar has proven that she still has plenty of pull with audiences worldwide. But it’s a recent moment that will have you wonder who’s cutting onions in your house — and make you love the “Hello” singer even more.

Earlier this month, Adele recorded a special for ITV which aired in the UK last night. (It’s unclear yet when the performance will be viewable in the U.S. but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.) The concert, An Audience With Adele, shows the singer performing to a roomful of British celebs, including Emma Thompson, Dua Lipa, Boy George, and Emma Watson. During a Q&A session, Thompson asks Adele if there were any influential figures in her childhood who kept her moving forward during difficult moments in her life — “someone who supported you and inspired you.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer immediately recalls Miss McDonald, her 7th grade English teacher, who was a powerful and inspiring presence way back when. The singer says that Miss McDonald “got me really into literature,” and that the teacher “really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.” And we’ll let you guess which unmissable, ugly-cry-inducing twist came next:

As the two hug and briefly reconnect, there’s not a dry eye in the house. (As proof, Adele bursts into tears herself, then heads offscreen shortly afterward to have her makeup touched up. In the meantime, she asks UK TV presenter and comedian Alan Carr to amuse the crowd, so he squeaks out an…interesting version of “To Make You Feel My Love.”)

The hug and speedy chat between Adele and Miss McDonald left the audience stunned and swooning. We all knew how much of an impact teachers can have on our lives, but this beautiful moment only underscored it further. Everyone deserves to have had someone like Miss McDonald guiding them in childhood — and if this sweet reunion between Adele and her teacher inspires you to reach out to someone who made an impact on you, we wouldn’t blame you.