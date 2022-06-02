Going There June 2, 2022

Katie Answers Your Questions About Her Relationships With Her Husband John and Her Daughters Ellie and Carrie

By Katie Couric Media

Katie Couric and John Molner

Getty Images

It’s time for a revealing round of Ask Katie Anything!

You asked, she answered!

Katie loves engaging with our Wake-Up Call community, which is filled with incredible subscribers who’ve shared so much with us — including their greatest accomplishments and their eye-opening stories about abortion — so when we got questions from our readers about her family life, she couldn’t wait to dive in and spill the details.

One thing you’re always curious about is her relationship with her husband, John Molner. We already know he’s an incredible partner who co-founded KCM and supported Katie through writing her memoir (and was totally cool with the deeply personal stories she included in it), but there’s one question we hear all the time about our favorite couple: Why does Katie call him by his last name?

“He started by calling me ‘Couric,'” Katie explains. “I started calling him ‘Molner.’ He stopped calling me ‘Couric’ and started calling me ‘Katie’ — sometimes ‘Kate,’ which is weird. But for some reason, ‘Molner’ stuck.”

You were also wondering what makes them such a perfect pair. For one thing, they share similar ideas about what’s important in life, and what they love doing in their spare time (not that there’s a ton of that for these two busy bees who always have a new project on the horizon, like Katie’s upcoming podcast about a hard-hitting topic). But when they are free, they’re usually in agreement about how to spend their time.

“We’re very close to our families,” Katie says. “We love taking adventures and traveling.”

But like any couple, they’ve got some key differences, too:

“I’m super messy, and he’s a neat freak,” Katie shares. “And I am very sentimental, and he’s not sentimental at all.”

While those may sound like pretty contradictory traits, the king and queen of KCM coexist perfectly, and the things they don’t have in common actually bring them together in a beautiful way.

“I’ve learned to love our differences and appreciate him for what he is, and most of the time, he appreciates me for what I am,” Katie says with a smile.

You also asked about the latest on Katie’s daughters, Ellie and Carrie. We’ve told you plenty of details about how Katie planned Ellie’s wedding last year and the fascinating conversations she’s had with Carrie about their nuanced takes on body image, and now Katie shares what these fabulous young ladies have been up to since then.

Get all of Katie’s answers to your family-related queries in the video below!

