How Meeting Katie as a Pre-Teen Turned Into an Emotional Full-Circle Moment For a Mom and Her Daughter

Almost exactly a year ago, you might remember that Katie posted a photo of herself and a young woman on her Instagram. The photo was from her days at TODAY. She was asking where the girl in the photo was now. I responded.

Twenty-two years ago, my parents took 14-year-old me to meet Katie.

I was an 8th-grade aspiring journalist who got to meet Katie backstage after visiting the TODAY Show set. It was a thrill I’ll never forget, so I was happy to relive it for Katie’s website and newsletter last year.

But last Friday everything came full-circle for me when I took my own 8-year-old daughter, Sarah, to see Katie at The Beacon Theatre in New York City.

When the word went out on Instagram over the summer that Katie was going on the road to discuss her memoir, Going There, I knew that I had to be there. I purchased two tickets on the first day I could but wondered who I was going to bring. My mother recently moved to Florida so she was out. Sure, my husband could come…or I could bring Sarah along for a fun and memorable mother-daughter night. The answer was obvious. A couple of months later, we left the boys behind to eat ribs and watch the World Series and we drove into Manhattan’s Upper West Side on a rainy Friday.

During that drive, I was instantly transported back to meeting Katie 22 years ago: my parents drove me into New York City for a sleepover at a Midtown Manhattan hotel so we would be the first ones to Rockefeller Plaza the next morning for our visit to the TODAY Show. My dad, seeing the security guard alone outside, helped to set up the barricades for all the screaming fans with signs that would stand outside the studio that morning.

Back to 2021: With the book in hand and vaccination proof and ticket QR codes on my phone, Sarah and I snapped selfies outside The Beacon in the drizzle before making our way inside.

Though we had two seats, we only ended up needing one. Sarah eagerly used my lap as a booster seat to see all the action. She dove into the first few pages of the book while we waited for Katie to appear on stage. Suddenly, the crowd went wild: there she was standing before us on stage (in an amazing blazer)! Katie was as gracious as ever and happy to see all the people that made their way to the theater that evening.

Katie cracked some jokes during her storytelling but also had some serious moments. It was apparent that she hasn’t lost who she is during her 40-year journalism career and 30 years in the spotlight as a public figure. She was genuinely appreciative of the people around her.

The guest that stood out to me the most was Lauren Manning, a September 11 survivor who Katie first interviewed years ago. She was burned and badly injured in the lobby of the World Trade Center. Lauren survived a horrific experience and fought for her life through months of recovery. Everyone in the audience was inspired by her story and her resilience.

My daughter knows about September 11 through the bits and pieces that are shared during Patriot Day at her elementary school, but this gave her more context and a unique perspective. I knew this would be an enriching experience for Sarah in many ways, but I hadn’t considered the educational benefits of joining me.

Katie mentioned life lessons throughout the show, and one stuck with me. As a people pleaser myself (a trait my daughter has as well), Katie made the point that we really don’t need to please everyone. We have to do what is right for us — what our gut tells us is right. I emphasized that to my daughter later that night: ‘You do you, Sarah, that’s enough!,” (I certainly could benefit from taking my own motherly advice.)

The show ended and we headed for the stage door with the people who happened to be sitting next to us, a lovely mother and adult daughter, in a drizzle that quickly became a steady and heavy rain. Katie’s book was still in my hand, and we waited. Katie’s husband John spotted us and had security bring us to a drier spot inside the door. While we were waiting, Sarah kept squealing, “Is that her? That’s her?! Is that her???” And it was!

Meeting her again, I was immediately transported back to 1998 with Katie’s kindness, generosity, and true interest in Sarah and me. The hugs came naturally. It was a full-circle moment. My third-grade daughter had quite the story to tell Monday at school, and I (again) have quite the experience to cherish forever — but this time as the adult, not the child.

For more behind-the-scenes stories from Katie’s career, order Going There and get tickets to see her on tour.