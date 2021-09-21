Share

Before season three of the hit HBO series airs next month, get your Succession fix in with these similar TV shows.

Boy, oh boy, are we excited for the Roy family to light up our TV screens with dysfunctional family drama again this fall. If you’ve missed Succession, too, don’t worry: Season three is about to air on HBO Max this Oct. 17. But if you’re like us and just can’t wait for the Waystar company complexities to unfold, we’ve got a few shows that remind us of Succession to hold you over in the meantime.

What do our TV show picks all have in common? White-collar corruption, covered-up crimes, rickety relationship dynamics, questionable moral dilemmas, and high finance drama. You know — all the juicy stuff. And while you might not exactly relate to some of these elitist characters, these TV shows will certainly provide a lot of entertainment value.

Below, find our favorite TV shows like Succession. The good thing is, most of these shows are available to watch on the most popular streaming platforms, like Hulu, Netflix, and Showtime. So, sit back and watch someone else’s privileged drama unfold with these seven shows.

TV Shows Like Succession

Billions (Showtime)

If white-collar crime fascinates you, meet Bobby Axelrod, the shrewd New York-slash-Connecticut hedge fund manager played by Damien Lewis in Showtime’s hit series Billions. With five seasons under its belt and another one currently airing, this is the closest TV show to Succession you can find. Plus, it features scintillating (and award-winning) performances by both Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis that will have you yearning for more.

Dynasty (Netflix)

When you mix dysfunctional family drama with elitist American wealth, you get Dynasty. This modern-day spin-off of the original 80s hit soap features juicy, over-the-top drama in pretty much every scene. The cliffhangers at the end of each episode will have Netflix asking, “are you still watching?” because it’s that annoyingly bingeable.

House of Lies (Showtime)

Don Cheadle shines as a wittingly deceiving management consultant in Showtime’s five-season series, House of Lies. Based on former consultant Martin Kihn’s book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch, this darkly comedic series will make you think twice about the products that are marketed toward you, and the shady business dealings behind them.

Industry (HBO Max)

Industry explores the provocative world of a group of eager investment banking interns working in London. Only one season in, this one will be easy to catch up on before the second season airs in 2022.

Your Honor (Showtime)

Bryan Cranston is back (and with a vengeance) in the New Orleans-based limited series Your Honor. Playing a judge, Cranston gets entangled in judicial warfare after his only child causes the tragic death of a mafia family’s son. Morals are tested. Laws are broken. This series begs the question: Just how far would you go to protect your offspring?

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

The rise and demise of FOX News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes is explored in this limited series. Produced by the creative minds behind BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, and Academy award-winner Whiplash, the show features a star-studded cast including Russell Crowe as Ailes, Sienna Miller as his wife Beth, and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.

Revenge (ABC)

Mistresses, millionaires, and mystery: ABC’s Revenge explores the privileged (and crime-riddled) lifestyles of the Hampton elite. After her father was murdered at the hands of the wealthy Grayson family when she was a little girl, Emily Thorne (played by Emily VanCamp) vows to seek revenge for those responsible. But nobody knows who she really is…just yet.