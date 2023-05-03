Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Are Divorcing After 18 Years of Marriage

Share

Costner’s rep said “circumstances beyond his control” caused the split.

While Kevin Costner is reportedly disputing with Paramount execs over the final installment of Yellowstone, the actor’s personal life is also in tumult. News broke that Kevin Costner is divorcing his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

A rep for Costner confirmed the split to Yahoo! Entertainment, saying in a statement, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Why is Kevin Costner getting a divorce?

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Baumgartner filed for divorce on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Translation: We don’t know the exact reason, although it’s worth noting that the actor has been dogged by infidelity allegations throughout his career (and previous relationships). Still, none of those rumors were ever confirmed. The Daily Mail claims the split is due to Costner spending too much time filming and not enough time with his family, so make of that what you will.

Do Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have kids?

Yes. Baumgartner asked for joint custody of their three children — ages 12, 14, and 15 — and Costner, in his response filed Tuesday, also requested joint custody. Costner’s estranged wife is also not asking for spousal support because of the agreement in the couple’s prenup (we don’t know what those details are at this time). “Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement,” stated Costner’s response.

Who is Christine Baumgartner?

Baumgartner is a model and handbag designer. She and the Dances With Wolves actor met on a golf course while he was rehearsing for his role in the 1996 movie Tin Cup. What’s interesting about their meeting is that Costner was still legally married to his first wife at the time — although it’s important to note that he didn’t start dating Baumgartner until years later, in 1998. They reconnected at a restaurant, and Costner told PEOPLE he asked for Baumgartner’s number — but in the process, he made a bit of a faux pas. “I [asked] did she mind if I called her in two weeks,” he told the outlet. “I did not realize that was, like, an insult to a woman.” Despite his initial gaffe, the two hit it off and got married in 2004 at his Aspen ranch.

Three years after their wedding, Baumgartner gave birth to the couple’s first child. She is also the stepmother to Costner’s previous children.

Who was Kevin Costner’s first wife?

This isn’t the first time the Yellowstone star has been married — or divorced. Costner’s first wife was Cindy Silva, the actress who appeared in Dances With Wolves and LiteWeight. The two met at California State University at Fullerton and got married in 1978. They had three children together, but their marriage ended in 1994 in a rather dramatic fashion, when rumors started swirling that Costner had cheated with a 35-year-old dancer and performer while on the set of the movie Waterworld in Hawaii. (The dancer in question was married at the time and her husband denied the affair to PEOPLE.)

Whether or not the affair did happen, Costner had previously opened up to the New York Daily News about how difficult marriage is. “The temptations are pretty strong — and there’s a hungry world out there waiting for you to fall,” he told the paper. “So you can’t even dabble without paying a huge price.”

That split was a big financial hit to Costner, reportedly costing him $80 million as the result of a settlement — making it one of the most expensive celebrity divorces.