Is Kevin Costner Leaving “Yellowstone”? What We Know About the Drama

The behind-the-scenes drama is almost as juicy as what went down on the ranch.

In just five years, Yellowstone has gone from a standalone Paramount drama to a bonafide television franchise, with two spin-offs and even more in the works. Kevin Costner, who executive produces the show, stars as the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and frequently clash with the local indigenous population. In recent seasons, Yellowstone has become something of a sensation, with the premiere of season 5 — which is set to drop in two batches — drawing over 12 million viewers. But trouble might be on the horizon for the beloved series, as rumors are swirling that Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone. We haven’t seen this much behind-the-scenes production drama since Don’t Worry Darling, so strap in, because there’s a lot to investigate.

What’s the drama with Yellowstone?

Rumors started swirling after this weekend’s PaleyFest, a TV fan convention that was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. There was a Yellowstone panel that was supposed to have series creator Taylor Sheridan and executive producer David Glasser, as well as all the main cast members — but when the actual event rolled around, several prominent members of the cast and crew were notably absent, including Costner and Sheridan. Turns out they pulled out at the last minute, which took fans by surprise as the PaleyFest website wasn’t even updated with the change.

Variety was told that the absence was due to scheduling conflicts, but that excuse didn’t mollify fans, who’d paid $100 per ticket for the panel. One tweeted, “Will there be refunds for #yellowstone #PaleyFest we drove two hours to the cast you said would be here. What a joke and rip off.”

But the issues didn’t end there. During the red carpet for the event, the cast members there confirmed that the second half of season 5, which was supposed to begin airing over the summer, hasn’t even started filming. The delay is rumored to be due to Kevin Costner possibly exiting the series.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone?

In February, Variety reported that Costner may be departing Yellowstone because of schedule changes — those pesky schedule changes again! Deadline offered a little more clarity, reporting that, when shooting the first half of the fifth season, Costner shortened his availability from 65 to 50 days. That was already tight, but then when it came time to shoot the second half, he wanted to do it all in a week. Deadline reported that Paramount balked at this request and threatened to just move on to a new spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey. There are other rumors that Costner is in a standoff with execs over more money, despite already making between $1.2 – $1.5 million per episode — the highest salary on TV, according to Variety. (Costner’s lawyer denies the claim.)

When is Yellowstone season 5 part 2 coming out?

The cast members who were at PaleyFest told reporters on the red carpet that the second half of season 5 hasn’t even started filming yet, so it will be a while until we see more from the Duttons — and it doesn’t look like that summer 2023 air date is happening. At Sunday’s Country Music Television Awards, cast member Ian Bohen said it would air “later this year” and asked fans for “patience.” Lainey Wilson, who plays Abby on the show, told reporters at the CMTs that she has “no idea what’s going on.”

But, publicly at least, the crew is hopeful that Paramount and Costner will be able to make it work. A spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE in February, “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.” Paramount’s president of development and production, Keith Cox, said at PaleyFest that they are “very confident he’s going to continue with our show.”

But the cast members aren’t so sure. Josh Lucas, who plays the younger version of Costner’s character in flashbacks, said that he thought series creator Sheridan “always planned on at some point, having Kevin die and having multiple characters die.” Dawn Olivieri, who plays Sarah Atwood, told PEOPLE, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with him. I hope I get the chance to work with him.”

Is Matthew McConaughey going to be on Yellowstone?

Back in February, Deadline reported that McConaughey was in talks to star in another Yellowstone spin-off, but didn’t offer details on whether it would be set on the Duttons’ ranch in Montana or somewhere else. But the report is more than just a rumor — Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, confirmed the McConaughey-focused extension to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it would move forward whether or not Costner returns to Yellowstone. He also said that he has more than 10 projects in the works with Sheridan — so fans of the Western drama have plenty to look forward to.