Katie and Kelly Ripa Spilled Some Juicy Gossip on This Revealing Podcast

They both attended Trump and Melania’s wedding and yes, they both have opinions.

As an award-winning journalist, Katie has hosted her fair share of podcasts exploring subjects both light-hearted and hard-hitting. But recently, Live with Kelly and Mark star Kelly Ripa turned the tables. This year, Ripa launched the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera; on the show, Ripa gabs with longtime stars like Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, and Jimmy Kimmel. Katie just took her turn as interviewee in this revealing new episode — and the conversation between these veteran media stars is a must-listen.

The two talk about wide-ranging topics including Tucker Carlson’s newfound unemployment, Sunday night’s Succession episode, Katie’s late husband’s cancer diagnosis, and Internet trolls. Plus, they chat about attending Melania and Donald Trump’s wedding, which proves to be utterly timeless gossip.

“I promised my audience I would steal something from the Trump wedding,” Ripa recalls. She reveals she smuggled out some silverware in a napkin.

“I remember that wedding being really boring,” Katie says.

You’ll have to listen to get a sense of why this star-studded event was so hilariously snooze-worthy. And if you’ve never heard Katie tell the strange story of the time she accidentally had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein, you’re in for a treat.